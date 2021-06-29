WATCH NOW: Kenosha resident competing on Fox's "MasterChef: Legends"

Thanks to Zuppa Toscana — a traditional Italian soup that originated in Tuscany — Lexy Rogers is competing on "MasterChef: Legends," now airing its 11th season on Fox.
That's the dish the Kenosha resident brought to her first audition for the show.
"It's one of my signature dishes," Rogers, 23, said. "My mom makes the soup for me a lot, and I really love it."
Rogers said a friend sent the home cook a flyer about a Chicago casting call for "MasterChef," and Rogers surprised herself by signing up.
"It's not like me at all to do something like that," Rogers said, laughing over the phone last week, about her trip to Chicago with her Zuppa Toscana in a homemade bread bowl.
Her first dish was impressive enough to lead to "callbacks and callbacks, all in Chicago. Then they flew me to Los Angeles for an on-air audition."
On the show
On her first episode, Rogers had to prepare a dish for the show's three resident judges — host Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich — with her family standing next to her.
Having her husband, Lewis, her children Lena, 2, and Luke, 3, and her mom, Christy Goshay, on the set with her was a comfort, Rogers said.
"It helped calm me," she said, "because I'm used to having my kids in the kitchen with me."
Before filming the show, Rogers practiced cooking under pressure. "I made sure my family was in the kitchen all the time with me, and I even had my husband film me and ask questions while I was cooking. You have to be able to focus on your dish with everything going on around you."
Impressing the judges
To earn one of the show's famous white aprons and enter the competition, Rogers prepared a hamburger stuffed with goat cheese, with a side of roasted Brussels sprouts, for the judges, including guest judge Paula Deen.
"I was super nervous," Rogers said. "A burger is not a high-class dish, but I'm pretty rustic with what I cook, and I wanted to stay true to myself. It was really nerve wracking, because whatever you make, it has to taste really good."
Besides the burger, the judges were impressed when Rogers said she feeds her family of four on $40 a week.
Her tips for eating well on a tight budget include "buying in bulk and planning for leftovers. I'll buy a chicken, and I'll cook the chicken and use it in different ways for multiple days. I can also do a lot with foods like rice and pasta that don't cost a lot."
Her inspirations
Rogers, who grew up in Zion, Ill., was a fan of "MasterChef" before competing on the show — "I've watched every season. I like Gordon Ramsey and watch all his shows" — but she really credits her aunt, Lovie Goshay, for inspiring her to cook.
"My aunt went to culinary school and has a catering business," Rogers said. "But more than that, she just puts so much love on a plate. Dinnertime for her is when she shows you how she loves you. I took that on, too."
The show describes Rogers' "Signature Cuisine" as "Southern Comfort," but when asked what that means, Rogers laughs.
"It was hard for me to come up with a 'cuisine.' I cook global-inspired comfort food; I don't really have only one type of food that I cook."
Keeping quiet
This season of "MasterChef" filmed in Los Angeles, finishing in October of 2020. ("We started in March, and it should have taken eight weeks, but we had to take a break and stop filming for a while because of COVID-19," Rogers said.)
Which means Rogers knows who won, but she can't say anything, not even about the upcoming dessert episode. ("I'll just say a lot of great desserts were created.")
During filming, the contestants all stayed in a Los Angeles hotel "and we all got to know each other really well," Rogers said. "We all still talk now. We got really close."
It's a competition, but everyone — including the judges and even Ramsay, who's famous for his on-air screaming and swearing — was supportive and friendly, Rogers said. (Of Ramsay, she says: "He has what he call a potty mouth, but he's really nice and helpful. I asked him a question, and he gave me really good direction. He has so much knowledge.")
After the show
Rogers hopes this experience will help her fulfill her culinary dreams.
"My husband is in the military, and we travel so often, I can't open a restaurant right now," she said, while preparing to move to Texas. "I'm hoping to put this on my resume, that I cooked for these legends and they liked my food. Maybe I can open a food truck or teach some online classes. I'd love to teach people how to love cooking."
Her favorite part of the show? The well-stocked pantry and herb garden.
"That was so much fun," she said. "It's amazing that you can grab any ingredients you want — and you don't have to buy it."
Meaning she could blow past that $40 food budget with just one dish!
Her advice to aspiring cooks is "to just keep cooking. I used to be afraid to try different things and recipes, but then I just realized I can be bold and creative. Don't be afraid of your own creativity."