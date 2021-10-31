WATCH NOW: Kenosha residents voice opinions in advance of Rittenhouse trial

"We're about to have a court case when these guys can be demeaned as much as possible, but they can't have softer language used about them. And that all comes down to a judge's decision," Knoll said. "There's no way to take that (other than) an advantage toward the defense."

Young person's view

Carthage College senior music elementary major Jimmy Chaudoin, who was playing disc golf with some friends Wednesday in Lincoln Park, agreed with Van Caster's overall take on the situation.

And he also realizes there are no winners here.

"I personally don't believe that Kyle Rittenhouse had the rights to be able to just go into Kenosha, where he isn't from, to be a peace maker," Chaudoin said. "I guess that's what he was thinking he wanted to be called. He was just trying to cause mayhem, kind of like everyone else was.

"Nobody was really trying to do anything to solve more issues and was just trying to cause more violence," Chaudoin said. "I think it was just a bad situation."

Chaudoin, just a couple years older than Rittenhouse, said he'll be watching the coverage unfold with an interested set of eyes.

What he is curious about, Chaudoin said, is how Rittenhouse will be treated as the trial unfolds.