WATCH NOW: Kenosha reunion: 1970 high school graduates invited to event

1970 was a big year.

It’s a nice round number, it marked the start of the “Me Decade” and — for a group of local teens — it was also the year they graduated from high school.

Jeff Schenning, a 1970 Bradford High School graduate, is organizing a reunion for all 1970 high school graduates, from his alma mater plus Tremper High School and St. Joseph High School.

What else happened in 1970?

Paul McCartney released his first solo album and announced he had left The Beatles.

The Apollo 13 mission to the moon was aborted when an oxygen tank exploded, forcing the crew to return to Earth after a harrowing ordeal. (See: Tom Hanks as Jim Lovell in the 1995 movie.)

Four students at Kent State University in Ohio were killed (and nine wounded) by Ohio National Guardsmen during an anti-war protest.

There were also military coups, deadly tropical cyclones and earthquakes, and an alarming number of plane crashes (two involving college football teams).

My favorite 1970 news event is this item: On Nov. 20, the Miss World 1970 beauty pageant — hosted by Bob Hope at London’s Royal Albert Hall — was disrupted by Women’s Liberation protesters.

Those events (especially the Miss World protests) seemed long ago and far away to the 1970 high school graduates who gathered at the Kenosha Yacht Club on a sunny afternoon to talk about the upcoming reunion.

Or, as organizer Schenning prefers to call it, “a 70th birthday party celebration” for those 1970 graduates.

“We had such a great turnout for our 50-plus-one-year high school reunion last October,” he said, “so we decided to host this event.”

During the October 2021 reunion, he said, “people kept asking me ‘can we have a 70th birthday party?’ with so many of us hitting that landmark this year.”

Schenning has a lot of experience organizing events, so he got busy.

And he’s quick to emphasize that the planning “is a team effort. There are lots of people helping me with this event.”

Schenning and his wife, Sue, are Bradford graduates, as is fellow organizer Cheri Winters Dyke, but this event is open to all local 1970 graduates.

Dave and Teena Whitt — 1970 Tremper High School graduates — will be greeters at the event, along with St. Joseph High School graduate Dennis Serpe.

Jamie Schmidt actually attended both St. Joe’s and Bradford and said she looks forward “to seeing folks I haven’t seen in so many years — and seeing if they still recognize me.”

Sue Schenning likes to “find out what people have done with their lives. It’s also fun to see ‘kids’ you knew in grade school, but then you went to different junior highs so maybe you didn’t really know them in high school. It’s always fun to get together now.”

Matt Augustine, a 1970 Tremper grad, said this class reunion/birthday gathering “is a fun way to see people and catch up. It will be a relaxed and fun gathering, not a stuffy, formal reunion.”

Added Jeff Schenning: “This is a very low-stress party. We’re just glad to be alive!”

The party

So far, Jeff Schenning said about 150 people have sent in checks for the event.

“We had a few hundred people at the October reunion,” he said. “If the weather is good on July 23, we’ll get a huge crowd. We can always spill outside the Yacht Club if necessary.”

The “main event” is noon to 3 p.m., with The Chevelles band playing and food served.

The $25 ticket includes a hot dog or brat, two chicken wings, chips, cake, cookies, and one beer or soda. Attendees are asked to bring vegetables and/or fruit dishes to share. Schenning is also working on getting food trucks for the event.

The band will take a one-hour break at 3 p.m., Schenning said, and then “come back and play until 6 p.m.”

Schenning looks forward to seeing old friends — and making new ones.

“At these events,” he said, “you start to get to know people, even if we didn’t know each other in high school. Then we start to text or see each other on Facebook. It’s a great way to connect.”

Organizers said this party is open to everyone — even if you just like classic cars.

True classics

During the July 23 event, an informal classic car show will take place in the parking lot.

“We’re asking people to bring their classic cars,” Jeff Schenning said, as he walked outside to his own cars: a 1969 Rambler Scrambler, made in Kenosha, and a 1959 AMC Metropolitan, built in England. (“That’s my wife’s car,” he said of the turquoise convertible, as Sue Schenning hopped in it.)

As the group posed for photos outside the Yacht Club next to the glittering Kenosha harbor, the tumultuous events of 1970 seemed to be far from the minds of the people who were entering adulthood that year.

Still, the era-defining Vietnam War is never totally gone from their memories.

As they reminisced, a few in the group recalled their draft numbers and how lucky they were to have drawn such high ones.

Then they drove off to enjoy the sunshine.