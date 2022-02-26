WATCH NOW: Kenosha shoppers line up as early as 5 a.m. to try and get rare Squishmallow toy plush collectables

Dozens of shoppers, ranging from young kids to adults, lined up outside RK News Hallmark, 5914B 75th Street, first thing Saturday morning, some arriving as early as 5 a.m. to save their spot.

Their reason for braving a chilly Wisconsin morning?

A chance at nabbing rare or exclusive Squishmallows, plush toy collectables that have shot up in popularity in recent years after going viral on Tik Tok.

Sadie Hubbard, who said she’s been collecting for five years now, enjoys hunting for the somewhat elusive plushies at area stores, as well as trading them online for region-exclusive versions across the country and even beyond.

“I like stuffed animals in general, I saw these and I said ‘Oh my god they’re cute,’” Sadie said. “I usually display them on my bed and trade and sell them.”

Sadie said she’d learned about the new shipment of Squishmallows on the RK News Hallmark Squishmallows Facebook page, which now boasts over 300 members.

There are over a thousand different Squishmallow characters, each with different names and backstories explained on the small tag that comes with them. They also come in a variety of sizes, some small enough to fit in one hand, others more like large pillows.

“Oh gosh, there’s a ton,” Sadie said. “They’re popular everywhere.”

Derik Nener was waiting in line with his sister and mom. He said he had gotten back into Squishmallows recently after rediscovering them online.

“I was just scrolling on my phone on Tik Tok,” Derik said. “I like the cuteness of how they look.”

Derik’s mother Sheila was just going along with everything for the time being.

“I feel like it needs to stop, it’s madness,” Sheila said, laughing. “It’s always what they’re thinking about.”

The store began letting customers in at 9 a.m. in small groups to avoid a rush. Store manager Jessica Phillips said they’ve been carrying the plush collectables since last August, and are almost always selling out.

“It’s like the No. 1 hot toy right now,” Jessica said. “It’s the beanie babies of now.”

Jessica said that it was especially busy because they had received seasonal, Valentine’s Day themed Squishmallows, beyond their usual collection. Several popular characters were sold out within the hour.

Although Jessica admitted she didn’t fully understand the hype, she said her daughter was a fan, and the new toy had brought attention to the store.

“It’s helped a lot of people find our store,” Jessica said. “I think we’re one of the few or only small businesses that carry it.”

