WATCH NOW: Kenosha speaker strays from message at rally

Most of the speakers talked about justice peacefully. But near the end of the rally, one man introduced as "our president" strayed from the message by saying, “If you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours.”

“I love being black. I love black people. I know some of you may not want to say that … You tell us how to behave when you have taken our lives. The black man is worth something. His life is worth something. I have to say god damn it – if you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours. I know everybody don’t want to hear that. But damn why are we the ones who have to keep burying ours and got to keep clean for you to see us as being human? We ain't never did nothing to nobody.”