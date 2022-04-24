WATCH NOW: Kenosha Spring Home Expo draws crowds to inaugural weekend event

The inaugural Kenosha Spring Home Expo offered attendees a one-stop shop for home improvement over the weekend, drawing crowds looking for products, services and ideas for their own projects.

Held in the gymnasium of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 2301 69th St., the two-day expo featured an array of vendors in categories ranging from waterproofing to landscaping. Attendees could test product samples, receive quotes and get advice from professionals from across the Kenosha county area.

There was plenty to see and information to be shared at the event, as more than two dozen vendors took part in the event.

Kevin Thomas, owner of Thomas Outdoor Supply, said events like the Kenosha Spring Home Expo help get their name out to people.

“We’re not necessarily trying to sell anything at these events. We really want people to know there’s another option,” Thomas said.

Tom and Kay Fisher were just browsing while attending on Sunday, although they said they had plans.

“We’re looking to do some home improvements,” Tom Fisher said.

Alice and Peter Schwalbe were looking into some work for a stone patio, as well as enjoying the day out while avoiding the weather.

“It’s a place to go after church,” Alice Schwalbe said, laughing.

Among those serving at the event was the food truck Wisconsin Style BBQ, which had a table indoors offering their new “Two Fat Guys” brand sauces.

A similar event in Racine has run annually for 38 years, said Kelly Wells, marketing coordinator for Wisconn Valley Media Group, which sponsored the event. “We’re hoping to take that success and grow in Kenosha in the same way,” she said.

Wells said the expo was an opportunity for residents to meet home experts face-to-face instead of just online. She said there were plans to make the Kenosha Spring Home Expo an annual event, much like in Racine, where attendance numbers can rise to 1,200.

“We look forward to it being a spring staple,” Wells said.

