Watch now: Kenosha store manager looking ahead to better days

“My heart just sunk for my parents (Bill and Linda Carpenter),” he said. “I’ve been there many years, but they built this business from the ground up by selling furniture out of their garage and from the flea market that used to be on Sheridan Road years ago.

“Knowing that they have to walk up and see what they started just gone, I was really, really concerned for them. Could my dad or my mother have a heart attack over this? There’s devastating things that cause that.”

The store was listed among several locations by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives last week as a confirmed arson fire. Carpenter said he turned over video to the ATF and has been in contact with that agency as the investigation has progressed.

“They have really good video, and that’s how they are able to determine what the people looked like who did it,” he said. “They also got a video from cameras across the street.”

Carpenter is confident the person or persons responsible for destroying the family business — which along with his parents and himself includes his sister, Christine Wallent and daughter, Brianna Carpenter — will be caught and brought to justice.

But he also had a message for whoever the guilty party is.