WATCH NOW: Kenosha Tourism Week is back! Celebrating local attractions

“There are some really cool promotions in here,” said Laura Tyunaitis, director of marketing for the Visitors Bureau, rattling off offers including 10% off at the Jockey Store and North Face and 15% off at Michael Kors. “And the Outlet Mall is right next to the Visitor Information Center.”

Both Jumisko and Tyunaitis are fans of the Downtown streetcars, especially with the HarborMarket and Public Market both starting their outdoor seasons on May 8.

“It’s a great way to travel to the markets or just to cruise the lakefront in a different way,” Tyunaitis said.

“We’re so excited to have this event again,” she added. “We had planned the 2020 event, but then everything had to be canceled, so we are very happy to take those plans and move them forward to 2021.”

National tourism event

The theme for the national promotion is “The Power of Travel,” which takes on a special meaning during these COVID-infected times.

If you think travel is all about experiencing the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” ride at Disney World or snapping goofy selfies on the rim of the Grand Canyon, think again.

The travel industry also has a more serious side.