WATCH NOW: Kenosha Tourism Week is back! Celebrating local attractions

There are signs everywhere of better days to come, from spring flowers to the upcoming outdoor market season.
Here’s another one: Tourism Week is back!
After reluctantly scrapping the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is busy encouraging local residents to “Be A Tourist In Your Own Town.”
To help with that effort — and to go along with National Travel and Tourism Week — our local Visitors Bureau put together free offers for local attractions and businesses.
The specials this year include free streetcar rides; free admission at the county dog parks, “The Fiery Trial” exhibit at the Civil War Museum and Play Space; a free plant from Equinox botanical boutique; and a free used book at Studio Moonfall.
“Studio Moonfall teamed up with the Kenosha Public Library on this,” said Meridith Jumisko, the Visitors Bureau’s public relations director. The business is selling used books from the library system — in all sorts of genres — for $3 each, with $1 from each sale going to the Friends of the Library organization and another $1 going toward building Free Little Library boxes.
Another offer, available at the I-94 Visitor Information Center, 10519 120th Ave., is a free Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets VIP Coupon Books, while supplies last.
“There are some really cool promotions in here,” said Laura Tyunaitis, director of marketing for the Visitors Bureau, rattling off offers including 10% off at the Jockey Store and North Face and 15% off at Michael Kors. “And the Outlet Mall is right next to the Visitor Information Center.”
Both Jumisko and Tyunaitis are fans of the Downtown streetcars, especially with the HarborMarket and Public Market both starting their outdoor seasons on May 8.
“It’s a great way to travel to the markets or just to cruise the lakefront in a different way,” Tyunaitis said.
“We’re so excited to have this event again,” she added. “We had planned the 2020 event, but then everything had to be canceled, so we are very happy to take those plans and move them forward to 2021.”
National tourism event
The theme for the national promotion is “The Power of Travel,” which takes on a special meaning during these COVID-infected times.
If you think travel is all about experiencing the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” ride at Disney World or snapping goofy selfies on the rim of the Grand Canyon, think again.
The travel industry also has a more serious side.
“Tourism provides jobs, lowers personal taxes, improves our local economy and provides a positive community image, which is critical for economic development,” the U.S. Travel Association said.
Locally, Tyunaitis and Jumisko see the good that comes with tourism.
“This is really about celebrating our local business partners,” Tyunaitis said. “This past year was bad, but it could have been much worse. Without skipping a beat, businesses kept moving forward. We’re now seeing more people willing to venture out, which is great. And businesses have adapted to serve their customers by continuing to offer curbside service.
Run, run, run
Summer events heat up starting this Saturday with the Wisconsin Marathon, which “draws people from all over,” Jumisko said.
The marathon, which was canceled in 2020, has a dairy theme and is billed as “the cheesiest” race.
The in-person race this year will feature half marathon and 5K distances only.
The race will start and end near the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., and run through the streets of Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie. A detailed course map can be found on the event website. Note: There will be rolling road closures beginning at 6:30 a.m. until just after noon Saturday.
Market season
Next weekend brings the start of the Downtown market season, with the HarborMarket and Public Market both starting their outdoor seasons May 8. (Jumisko says it’s a good idea “to bundle up for the first few weeks.”)
Looking ahead, Jumisko lists several events that are returning for 2021: the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on June 27, Kingfish games at Simmons Field, Twilight Jazz concerts at the Kemper Center, the Bristol Renaissance Faire and the Cruise-In Car Show on Labor Day Weekend.
“We have so many outdoor events, from entertainment to dining,” Tyunaitis said. “The Biergarten is already open, and Traveling Yoga in the Parks starts this Saturday.”
Getting social
More Tourism Week special offers and giveaways can be found on the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Facebook page (search “Visit Kenosha”).
And while you’re out taking advantage of the Tourism Week freebies, you can pick up a free copy of the Kenosha Area Visitors Guide at the I-94 Visitor Information Center and several local businesses.
“It’s our 2020 guide, which we didn’t get to use,” Tyunaitis said. “The events calendar is out of date, of course, but the information on local attractions is still good. We made the eco-friendly decision to use the guide this year.”
For more information about upcoming events, visit www.visitkenosha.com.
Now, get out there!
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com, or call her at 262-656-6271.
