WATCH NOW: Kenosha Unified School District plans busy theater season

The Kenosha Unified School District has a busy theater schedule planned.
At Tremper High School, performances of “The 39 Steps” continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Studio Theater (Room 120) at the school, 8560 26th Ave.
“The 39 Steps” is a parody adapted in 2005 by Patrick Barlow from the 1935 spy thriller film by Alfred Hitchcock.
The entire film’s story is performed by a small cast. One actor plays the hero, Richard Hannay; another performer plays the three women he has romantic entanglements with; and the other performers play all the other characters in the show: Heroes, villains, men, women, children and even the occasional inanimate object.
Other shows scheduled:
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5
Location: Bradford High School Studio Theatre 150
Synopsis: A sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” set two years after the novel ends, “Miss Bennet” continues the story, only this time with bookish middle-sister Mary as it’s unlikely heroine. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for independence, an intellectual match and possibly even love.
“Disney’s Beauty and The Beast,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7-8 and 14-15 and 2 p.m. Jan. 9 and 16
Location: Indian Trail High School and Academy
Synopsis: A young girl trades her freedom to a beast in order to free her father from him. She finds herself in a magical castle.
“The Bridges of Madison County,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and Feb. 3-4 and 2 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 5
Location: Bradford High School Stage
Synopsis: Francesca Johnson, a beautiful Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. When a National Geographic photographer pulls into her driveway seeking directions, though, everything changes.
“The Niceties,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5
Location: Tremper Studio Theater (Room 120)
Synopsis: Zoe, a black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about race, history and power.
“As She Likes It,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-19 and 24-26
Location: Indian Trail High School and Academy
Synopsis: “As She Likes It” is an anthology of short plays featuring women from Shakespeare’s canon. The characters step outside of the male-dominated context of their original works, sometimes into another time and place.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” 7:30 p.m. March 31, April 1-2 and 2 p.m. April 3
Location: Bradford High School Auditorium
Synopsis: Thomas “Fats” Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin’ new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, “Ain’t Misbehavin’” evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original.
“A Year with Frog and Toad,” 7:30 p.m. March 31, April 1-2 and 7-9
Location: Tremper High School Auditorium
Synopsis: Waking from hibernation in the spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way.
“Bright Star,” 7:30 p.m. April 1-3 and 7-9, and 2 p.m. April 3 and 9
Location: Harborside Academy
Synopsis: “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s.
“Seussical,” 7:30 p.m. April 1-2 and 8-9, and 2 p.m. April 3 and 10
Location: Indian Trail High School and Academy
Synopsis: The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos.
“Nunsense,” 7:30 p.m. April 7-10 and 2 p.m. April 9 and 10
Location: Bradford High School Auditorium
Synopsis: The Little Sisters of Hoboken must put on a show to raise funds so they can bury the nuns who were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook.
Radio Show, 7:30 p.m. April 28-30 and May 5-7
Location: Bradford High School Studio Theatre 150
“Secret in the Wings,” 7:30 p.m. May 19-21 and 26-28
Location: Tremper Studio Theater (Room 120)
Synopsis: Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings” adapts a group of lesser known fairy tales to create a theatrical work that sets their dark mystery against her signature wit and humor.
For all shows: Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $6 for students and KUSD staff members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kusd.edu/finearts.