WATCH NOW: Kenosha Unified School District plans busy theater season

The Kenosha Unified School District has a busy theater schedule planned.

At Tremper High School, performances of “The 39 Steps” continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Studio Theater (Room 120) at the school, 8560 26th Ave.

“The 39 Steps” is a parody adapted in 2005 by Patrick Barlow from the 1935 spy thriller film by Alfred Hitchcock.

The entire film’s story is performed by a small cast. One actor plays the hero, Richard Hannay; another performer plays the three women he has romantic entanglements with; and the other performers play all the other characters in the show: Heroes, villains, men, women, children and even the occasional inanimate object.

Other shows scheduled:

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5

Location: Bradford High School Studio Theatre 150