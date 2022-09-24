WATCH NOW: Kenosha VFW hosts first Octoberfest benefit for veterans in need

The inaugural Kenosha Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1865 Oktoberfest was all about helping veterans in need

The organization hosted the benefit Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the VFW building, 6618 39th Ave. Area residents attended the free and public event throughout the day.

The benefit featured food, raffles, music and information about community resources for those who served in the armed forces. Organizers also collected thermal underwear donations for homeless and at-risk of homelessness veterans.

Organizer Mary Carmody, of Midwest Veterans Closet, said no veteran should ever face homelessness. She said thermal underwear can help keep veterans warm as they travel during the fall and winter.

“We hope to make this an annual event for the veterans,” she said. “We hope to collect hundreds of thermal underwear for the homeless and at risk of homelessness that use public transportation.”

Among the politicians who attended were U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. (Oshkosh,) state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Democratic Kenosha Sheriff candidate James Simmons.

“The main reason I’m here is to thank our veterans, sincerely thank our veterans for your service and your sacrifice,” Johnson told the attendees. “As we were building this nation we all used what we call that one essential ingredient. It’s what more than a million of your brothers and sister, the finest among us, fought and died for. It’s called freedom.

“We all use that freedom to dream and aspire and build and create a good life for ourselves, for our family, for our communities, for our state , for our nation. I think America is something marvelous. I think in the span of human history there’s been no nation on there face of this earth like America,” he said.

Johnson said it’s because “you and your brothers and your sisters in arms have sacrificed and you have served and you have made it possible for all of us.”

VFW Cmdr. Steve Chalmers said he felt “ecstatic” having Johnson attend the event Saturday.

“We’re really honored that he took time out of his busy schedule to come talk to the veterans and people in the public at our post,” Chalmers said.