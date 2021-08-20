WATCH NOW: Kenosha woman has a royal connection

The lesson we can take from this? When in doubt, send someone a card. It pays to be polite!

A numbers game

The puzzle world lost a giant this week.

Maki Kaji, who created the numbers puzzle Sudoku, died at age 69 of cancer.

His life’s work “was spreading the joy of puzzles,” his family said.

While I enjoy a puzzle as much as the next person sweating over the People magazine crossword, I confess I have never been able to crack Sudoku, which runs in the Kenosha News six days a week on Page A2 and on the Sunday puzzles page.

No matter how many times the concept has been explained to me, it just looks like random numbers.

Millions of Sudoku fans around the world enjoy the brain teaser each day, and that’s great. What’s not so great for my ego is that Kaji created Sudoku in 1983 “to be easy for children and others who didn’t want to think too hard.”

Ouch.

As for Sudoku itself, the name is made up of the Japanese characters for “number” and “single.” Players place the numbers 1 through 9 in rows, columns and blocks without repeating them.