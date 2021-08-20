WATCH NOW: Kenosha woman has a royal connection

You don’t have to curtsy when you enter Kathy Matthews’ northside Kenosha home.
But the gesture wouldn’t be out of place.
Matthews — thanks to a love of watercolor painting and a fondness for adorable dogs — now has a royal connection.
In the spring, Matthews was taking an online course in watercolor painting. The subject that month was dogs, “so I painted a corgi,” she explained. “They’re cute little dogs and always look like they’re happy.” (And before you ask, no; Matthews doesn’t have a corgi herself. Her dog is an Australian shepherd named Benny, who has his own portrait.)
Then came news that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, had died on April 9 at the age of 99.
“I know the queen likes corgis,” Matthews said, “so I googled ‘how to send mail to the palace’ and sent her a card with a corgi painted on it. I was hoping to bring a smile to her face.”
Matthews likes to paint — and send — cards for all occasions to friends and family members, so it’s not a shock that she sent a condolence card to the queen of England.
What was a shock is what came next.
Weeks later, Matthews received a letter postmarked “Buckingham Castle.”
“I was paralyzed when I saw that in the mail,” she said. “It was shocking. The letter was more than I imagined.”
The letter tucked inside the Royal Mail envelope came from Lady Susan Hussey, the queen’s senior lady-in-waiting.
It reads: “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you very much for your kind message and the delightful watercolour painting you sent on the death of Her Majesty’s beloved husband, The Duke of Edinburgh.
“The Queen has been deeply touched by the messages she has received from all round the world and is most grateful for your thoughtful words.
“Yours sincerely, Susan Hussey, Lady-in-Waiting”
Matthews, whose home is filled with her crafting and art projects, framed and preserved the royal correspondence.
Painting is a new hobby for her, which she started after retiring from the Kenosha Unified School District four years ago (though she still works for KUSD part time).
“I joined the Kenosha Senior Center,” she said. “They have all sorts of classes, and I always wanted to learn how to paint.”
After taking some classes in acrylic painting, Matthews pursued her true passion: Watercolors.
“During the pandemic, there were no classes offered,” she said. That’s when she started online painting tutorials. “They send you supplies and instructions, along with the online classes,” she explained.
Painting, she said, “is very relaxing, and when I finish a piece, I feel like I’ve accomplished something beautiful.”
While she does have some interest in the royals, Matthews isn’t what she calls “a crazy fanatic” about the comings and goings at the palace.
Still, she indulged our Rapid Royal Quiz:
“The Crown”: Yes or no? “Yes, I have watched the Netflix series.”
Diana or Camilla? “Oh, I’m more of a Princess Diana fan.”
Kate or Meghan? “Kate, definitely.”
And if you don’t know what and/or who we’re talking about, you need to brush up on your British Royal Family gossip!
And if you’re wondering how one becomes a lady-in-waiting to a monarch, consider that Lady Susan is the daughter of an earl and has known the queen for more than 60 years. She first joined the queen’s staff in 1960, when Prince Andrew was born, to help the household answer a flood of letters. Seems she’s been keeping up with the royal correspondence ever since.
As for Matthews, she’s continuing a family tradition. Her mother sent a condolence card to first lady Jackie Kennedy after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated and she, too, received a letter in reply.
The lesson we can take from this? When in doubt, send someone a card. It pays to be polite!
A numbers game
The puzzle world lost a giant this week.
Maki Kaji, who created the numbers puzzle Sudoku, died at age 69 of cancer.
His life’s work “was spreading the joy of puzzles,” his family said.
While I enjoy a puzzle as much as the next person sweating over the People magazine crossword, I confess I have never been able to crack Sudoku, which runs in the Kenosha News six days a week on Page A2 and on the Sunday puzzles page.
No matter how many times the concept has been explained to me, it just looks like random numbers.
Millions of Sudoku fans around the world enjoy the brain teaser each day, and that’s great. What’s not so great for my ego is that Kaji created Sudoku in 1983 “to be easy for children and others who didn’t want to think too hard.”
Ouch.
As for Sudoku itself, the name is made up of the Japanese characters for “number” and “single.” Players place the numbers 1 through 9 in rows, columns and blocks without repeating them.
Kaji was chief executive at his puzzle company, Nikoli Co., until July and died Aug. 10 at his home in Mitaka, a city in the Tokyo metro area.
His puzzle lives on, of course. Sudoku championships have drawn some 200 million people in 100 countries over the years.
That adds up to quite a legacy.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.