Christmas decorating trends come and go — remember when every other house had icicle lights — but it warms the heart to see a classic lives on, year after year.

Those cheerful plastic figurines have been standing outside homes since the 1930s.

They are known by various names: Light-ups, plastic kitsch, illuminated figures — or simply blow molds, due to how they are made.

Blow molding is a plastic manufacturing process. Originally, a hollow tube was filled with melted plastic, placed into a steel mold and inflated with air that forces the plastic to the interior surface of a metal mold. When it cooled, the metal mold was opened and the item was removed and painted.

New methods in the 1940s and later caused the blow molding industry to grow.

Many of the blow molds you see these days were probably passed down in families or bought at garage sales, flea markets or online selling sites like Etsy.

The glowing plastic figures are in demand as more and more people crave nostalgic and vintage Christmas decorations, according to Etsy trend expert Dayna Johnson. “In an age of social media, shoppers are increasingly looking to stand out from the crowd, and vintage is a surefire way to find that one-of-a-kind piece that no one else will have, all while shopping sustainably by giving an existing product a new life.”

You can find also find new blow molds at retailers.

Online, there are plenty of blow mold groups whose members buy and sell items and share tips on maintenance and repair.

On Kenosha’s Christmas Lane, Mike Sturino has “the blow mold yard.”

He comes by his love of blow molds honestly. You could even say he was born into it.

His dad, Bob Sturino, decorated each year with the cheerful plastic figurines, and now his son has continued the tradition.

That Mike Sturino lives on Christmas Lane, at the far east end, is one of those happy holiday happenings.

When he and his wife, Alyssa, bought their house in March of 2017, Mike was already planning his blow mold display.

Now the colorful characters — including Santa and Mrs. Claus, a full Nativity scene, penguins, gingerbread men, snowmen, bears (teddy and polar varieties), candy canes, lollipops and a train — cover his front yard and attract crowds walking and driving by on 68th Street.

Mike shops for the nostalgic figures all year, finding new ones at stores and scoring more at flea markets, rummage sales and online.

When asked why he loves the nostalgic figures, which have been around at least since the 1930s, Mike’s eyes light up.

“They have so much detail to them,” he said. “And growing up, my dad had a bunch of them.”

He’s hoping to pass on his blow mold passion to his son, Michael Sturino Jr.

When we talked to him in 2020, Sturino’s collection numbered about 100. No doubt, it’s grown since then.

When the season is over, the blow molds go into an attic inside Mike’s garage and two storage sheds in his backyard.

“When I see them all stored together, it does look like a big collection,” Mike said, his eyes glowing like ... well, a blow mold.