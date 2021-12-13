WATCH NOW: Kenoshans creating celestial four-book saga

Al Lytle and Toi Blasier didn’t literally move heaven and Earth to write their first novel.

But it’s not a huge exaggeration.

The two first-time authors have plotted out a four-book saga that focuses on a battle pitching angels against Lucifer.

“We expand on the idea of Lucifer being banished from heaven for a thousand years,” Lytle explained. “In our story, he’s released after serving his thousand-year sentence and escapes before he is set to be tossed into the ring of fire.”

A small group of angels suspect something has gone wrong and set out to recapture Lucifer. That mission forms the basis of the book series.

Lytle and Blasier met on the job — they work together as inventory auditors — and Blasier shared his idea for a book.

“My wife had a crazy dream one night and told me about it,” he explained over coffee at The Buzz in Downtown. “I said to her, ‘Someone should write a book about this,’ and she answered, ‘Why don’t you?’”

Blasier promptly jotted down the plot of her dream. And then shelved it for nine years.

After working with Lytle for about a year, Blasier told him about his book idea.

“We both like the fantasy genre,” he said, “So I finally just asked Al if he’d like to work on this book project together.”

Still, it took awhile for the two to actually start the writing process.

“We brainstorm ideas and bounce ideas off each other,” Lytle said of the process of writing as a team.

Reading the finished novel, Blasier said, “You can’t tell who wrote which parts — which is good.”

Neither had written a novel before starting this project, though Lytle — who took writing classes in school — hosted a wrestling show on local cable “and I wrote those shows,” he said. “I had written short stories here and there, too, but nothing on this level until Toi showed me his notes about this idea. One thing led to another, and now we’ve got the first two novels finished.”

Blasier is an also artist — working in mixed media, painting and airbrushing — and “always loved creative writing,” he said, “and loved role-playing and table games as a kid.

Getting published

The two are new to the publishing world, which — as any author knows — is a whole different animal from writing a book.

“We are learning as we go through the process,” Blasier said.

For Lytle, getting their first novel self-published “allows us to have more control over it. We see this as our child and want to nourish it and watch it grow.”

Lytle, who is also a professional wrestler, takes the lead on marketing the books. The two recently brought their book to a toy and collectibles show at the Kenosha Moose Lodge.

“We’re working on making connections, which I’m used to, because 98% of professional wrestling is selling the product,” he said.

Blasier added that he “thought writing the books would be the hardest part of this project, but now we have to work to get people’s attention. I’m blessed with the perfect partner for this part, because there’s no way I could do it as well as Al does. He’s the mastermind behind marketing.”

Early reactions

The two said they have “gotten positive feedback from some book bloggers” and their “first readers.”

“We had my sister-in-law — a very devout Catholic — as one of our first readers,” Blasier said. “And after she read the first book, she said ‘I feel terrible! I was rooting for Lucifer the whole time!’”

Both Lytle and Blasier encourage others to write their own novels, or pursue other creative projects.

“If you risk nothing, you gain nothing,” Blasier said. “Some days, we feel overwhelmed by this project, but we keep going. If it’s precious to you, you have to see it through.”

Lytle echoes that sentiment, saying, “It’s easy to get discouraged, but if you have an idea you love, you need to give it a 110% effort and get it out into the world.”

