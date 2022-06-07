WATCH NOW: Kenosha's Harborside Academy holds commencement ceremony for Class of 2022

A Kenosha charter school held an intimate commencement ceremony for its Class of 2022 Monday evening.

Harborside Academy, 913 57th St., honored 105 high school graduates in Reuther Central High School's auditorium.

The event began with the processional, the Pledge of Allegiance led by graduate Isabella Gardina and an acapella performance of the National Anthem by graduate Jonathan Rasmussen. The school's choir then performed "Lovely Day" under the direction of Kristen Singer.

Hundreds of the students' families and friends turned out for the ceremony, many of whom brought cardboard cutouts of the graduates, balloons and flowers.

Assistant Principal Anna Bosco said the graduates should feel proud of their accomplishments over the last four years.

"You have long anticipated this day — some with eagerness, some with anxiety, some with a complicated mix of emotions - but whatever you are feeling here to day you deserve to hold a sense of pride," Bosco said.

"Your tenacity, leadership, cooperation, integrity, respect and even humor stood strong and led you to be in these seats today. I am so proud of each and every one of you."

Principal Trent Barnhart said he was "so thankful that we were able to have a graduation here in person and that many of you could join us."

"Thank you to the Class of 2022," he said. "Thank you for being tenacious through your high school journey. Your Harborside high school experience has been by no means a normal high school experience. Who would thought that when you entered freshman year that would be really kind of be your only regular year of high school."

Barnhart said the students successfully navigated the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sure, we can reflect back on and think about the things that you missed out on because of the pandemic that hit you in the middle of your sophomore year. But why dwell on the past when you can look at all the things that you were still able to accomplish even through the interruptions of the pandemic?"

Barnhart said the Class of 2022 also helped the community by turning in over 7,500 hours of community service. The Class of 2022 also earned nearly $3 million in scholarships collectively.

John Paul Cargille offered the student address. He said the Class of 2022 is incredibly close and is thankful for the opportunity to attend the school.

"We made it! We survived!" he said said as he opened his speech.

"One thing I can't help but mention is the community we built here at Harborside, as well as the people who helped us build it. Here's to the parents who got us to activities and stayed with us through our mental breakdowns. Here's to the administrators who kept our building running and afloat in dark times. And here's to the teachers who managed to teach us as much about being a good person as in academics."

Cargille said bullying and fighting was extremely rare at the school and appreciated the emphasis on community.

"I'm proud that I actually know most of the people in my class and could connect their names to faces. We have not been a sea of faceless strangers to one an other but a large, determined and slightly dysfunctional group," he said. "We have gotten to know many of our classmates in a deeply personal way."

