Aaron Gundersen is back in his parlor and ready to greet — and spook — the public.

Every Halloween, Gundersen sets up The Haunted Parlor inside his garage at 4451 67th St.

This is one holiday attraction that rewards patience. Visitors who take their time to walk around slowly will discover all sorts of creepy residents, from the antique dolls to a zombie bride. And make sure to look up to see the glowing footprints.

At the center of it all is Gundersen, who collects these items all year.

New this year

Gundersen, whose day job is working as a graphic designer for the Kenosha Public Library system, adds new stuff all the time, which he finds at garage sales, online sales, Halloween conventions and even from museums or haunted attractions that have closed.

He also scouts items at Vintage Underground in Downtown Kenosha. “There’s great stuff there,” he said.

New features this year include two stuffed and mounted goose heads (who knew that was a thing?) and a life-size skeleton, joining Haunted Parlor favorites like the wooden model ship, a fireplace with antique books on the mantel and portraits of people who supposedly lived in the parlor decades ago. The antique hallway coat rack, which came from a mansion in Racine, features a portrait of a beautiful woman. But watch carefully as she transforms into something... terrifying.

Visitors will see the other new additions before they get inside the parlor.

Gundersen is adding “more of an outdoor display as you walk up the driveway,” including “two ginormous sculpted pumpkin stacks.” Those pumpkins, he added, “are a great photo op.”

Going green

Another 2022 feature isn’t something new to look at; rather, it’s a new way of disposing of those Halloween candy wrappers.

“I partnered with Trick or Trash this year,” Gundersen said. “We’ll collect all the candy wrappers in this special container. Then I send it to the national group, and they’ll recycle the wrappers.”

“Trick or Trash” works with the National Wildlife Federation, which has been striving to protect the nation’s wildlife and ecosystems for generations. To find out more about the nationwide effort, go to trickortrash.com.

Not TOO scary

Gundersen said the Haunted Parlor is designed to be fun and not too scary.

“People come in to look at all the stuff,” he said. “We get hundreds of visitors from all over, and a lot of people come back year after year.”

Did we mention he opens it to everyone for free — and hands out candy and mini pumpkins?

“It’s so much fun to see people enjoy this,” he said. “Last year, we had some women come in a limo, holding glasses of wine, as part of a Halloween ‘booze cruise.’ They said this was the coolest thing they’d ever seen.”

He hopes visitors to the Haunted Parlor “enjoy their visit and take lots of Halloween selfies.”

After Halloween, all of the parlor’s items will be packed up and stored away for another season.

Asked if it’s worth all the time and effort, Gundersen is quick to answer with a resounding “absolutely.”

“I love Halloween,” he added. “This is my passion, and I love to see people come and enjoy it. It’s just so fun.”