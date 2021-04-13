WATCH NOW: Kenosha's Health Care Decisions Day program goes virtual this year

Hagen said the group, which includes representatives from nursing homes, hospitals, home care groups and pharmacies, has been around since about 2011 and is working to get more people to fill out these advanced directives.

She stresses that end-of-life planning “isn’t just an old person’s thing. Bad things can happen to young people, too.”

National Health Care Decisions Day “was founded in 2008 by Nathan Kottkamp, a health care lawyer, to provide clear, concise and consistent information,” Hagen said. “We do not know if this was his intention, but I like that the date is April 16, the day after tax day, because what we do we know for sure in life is death and taxes.

“The other funny thing, at least to me, is that it was started by an attorney, but an attorney is NOT needed to complete the forms.”

Kottkamp, Hagen added with a chuckle, “probably didn’t think about the effects on his income.”

Hagen worked as a nurse in a hospital for several years “and you see people come in and get hooked up to machines,” she said. “It’s hard to stop all that once it has started.”