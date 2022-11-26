Seventy-two.

That’s the number of steps it takes visitors to reach the top of the 1866 Southport Lighthouse tower on Simmons Island.

In the spirit of Christmas, the lighthouse was open Saturday to the public and will open again Dec. 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. so area residents can help Santa Claus navigate his way to and from Kenosha County. The lighthouse is usually only open to the public from May to October.

“These are special days for people to come and visit,” said longtime volunteer Don Jacobson. “We’ve already had people in here from Colorado and New Jersey. A lot of lighthouse buffs came by. We get all kinds of folks.”

About 50 climbed the lighthouse by noon on Saturday.

Santa Claus also visited the neighboring Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. He’ll be back Dec. 10 and 17. Santa Claus, portrayed by County Supervisor and Kenosha Police officer Jeffrey Wamboldt, is available for free visits and photos, during those events.

Inside the Southport Light Station Museum on Saturday, Maritime Historian Ron Luttrell offered a short presentation on the Rouse Simmons Christmas Tree Ship.The free presentations will be held again at noon Dec. 10 and 17.

The Rouse Simmons, was a three-masted schooner that would carry thousands of Christmas trees from Michigan down to Chicago more than a century ago.

It also had Kenosha ties. The ship was named after one of the financiers, Kenosha dry goods merchant Rouse Simmons, brother to Zalmon Simmons, mattress magnate. The 132-foot-long schooner was built by Allan, McClelland and Company in Milwaukee in 1868. Kenoshans Royal B. Townslee and Captain Alfred Ackermann planned the construction and were the first owners.

The Christmas Tree Ship would make her last voyage in 1912, overloaded with more than 5,000 trees. It was caught in a storm and ultimately sank, and for more than half a century, all that was left of the Rouse Simmons was some wreckage that washed ashore. Then, in 1971, divers discovered the wreck of the Rouse Simmons, 172 feet underwater off of Rawley Point, with some of its load of trees still aboard.

Kenosha History Center Executive Director Chris Allen said the History Center and Lighthouse is often overlooked by area residents “but we’re trying to change that.”

“It’s nice to get people down on Simmons Island and getting into the holiday spirit,” Allen said. Allen said when the sky is clear folks who make it to the top of the lighthouse can see Chicago over Lake Michigan.

Admission is free to the light station, and donations are welcome. The lighthouse climb costs $10 for those ages 12 and older, and $5 for children ages 8-11. Children ages 7 and younger are not allowed up the climb.