DOWNTOWN KENOSHA SATURDAY

WATCH NOW: Kenosha's Holiday Winter HarborMarket draws thousands to Downtown

Thousands of area residents attended the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket Saturday in Downtown. 

Custom gifts, artisan holiday baked goods and handmade local novelties were available from 50 vendor booths throughout the day at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave.

"This is the capstone event of our entire season," Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni said. "We expect upwards of 4,000 people to come through here today. It's going fantastic."

Vendors were located in the second floor ballroom, the first floor card room and the lower-level Heritage Hallway at The Stella. 
 
"We chose to have it here because of the ambiance," Forgianni said. "It's a beautiful hotel, and it has a wonderful holiday theme. The decor of the ballroom really sets a real atmosphere."

Forgianni said staff of The Stella "have been absolutely phenomenal and we appreciate them so much."
 
"Everyone's shopping bag is different," she said.
 
"A lot of what's selling are gift items, whether they be pre-packaged gift bags or candles. There's a lot of buying of desserts as well. We've got fresh pastas being sold here," she said. "Everybody here is happy and their eyes just light up when they enter the ballroom. ... We're here to support small businesses and they're doing well today. We're happy to be able to support them."
 
Kim Barnard, owner of Buffalo Grove, Ill.-based-Candle Envy, brought her toxin-free custom candles to the event. 
 
"This is a beautiful event," Barnard said. "This event is also well-supported by the community. ... We've got something for everybody. A lot of people are buying candles for gifts. I'm happy to be here."
 
Maria Jeanmaire, owner of Kenosha-based Soap and Sensibility, expressed similar sentiments. 

"The customers are really coming out to support local businesses in Kenosha, and The Stella is beautiful. It's amazing for us," she said. "We also have a very loyal customer base. It's nice that they come out to support us."

The holiday event also included more than just gifts and food for sale.

Santa Claus made a visit and activities with the Snow Princess continued throughout the day. Indigo Canyon provided live music.

