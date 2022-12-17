Patrons pack the ballroom during the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket at the Stella in Downtown on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Claire Schimanski, right, shops for soaps at the Soap & Sensibility booth during the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket at the Stella in Downtown Kenosha on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Ellen Hedges, right, picks out a finger puppet great-grandson, Easton Mertes, 6 months, center, as he his held by his dad, Brandon, as they visit the Re:Vision Gallery booth during the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Brad Shannon, left, and Michelle Schranz, second from left, take photographs of the Kreutzman family with Santa, from left, Emily, Tessa, 1, Teagan, 4 months, and Bill during the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket at the Stella in Downtown Kenosha.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
John Collins, right, wears a Santa hat as he watches the crowd from the balcony during the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket.
Forgianni said staff of The Stella "have been absolutely phenomenal and we appreciate them so much."
"Everyone's shopping bag is different," she said.
"A lot of what's selling are gift items, whether they be pre-packaged gift bags or candles. There's a lot of buying of desserts as well. We've got fresh pastas being sold here," she said. "Everybody here is happy and their eyes just light up when they enter the ballroom. ... We're here to support small businesses and they're doing well today. We're happy to be able to support them."
Kim Barnard, owner of Buffalo Grove, Ill.-based-Candle Envy, brought her toxin-free custom candles to the event.
"This is a beautiful event," Barnard said. "This event is also well-supported by the community. ... We've got something for everybody. A lot of people are buying candles for gifts. I'm happy to be here."
Maria Jeanmaire, owner of Kenosha-based Soap and Sensibility, expressed similar sentiments.
"The customers are really coming out to support local businesses in Kenosha, and The Stella is beautiful. It's amazing for us," she said. "We also have a very loyal customer base. It's nice that they come out to support us."
The holiday event also included more than just gifts and food for sale.
Santa Claus made a visit and activities with the Snow Princess continued throughout the day. Indigo Canyon provided live music.
IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Kenosha's HarborMarket in recent years
Ellen Hedges, right, picks out a finger puppet great-grandson, Easton Mertes, 6 months, center, as he his held by his dad, Brandon, as they visit the Re:Vision Gallery booth during the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket.
Brad Shannon, left, and Michelle Schranz, second from left, take photographs of the Kreutzman family with Santa, from left, Emily, Tessa, 1, Teagan, 4 months, and Bill during the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket at the Stella in Downtown Kenosha.