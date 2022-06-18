WATCH NOW: Kenosha's Juneteenth Celebration marked with talk of unity, love and healing

Talk of unity, love, and healing was at the forefront of Kenosha’s 2022 Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday.

The event was held on the lawn at 52nd Street at 13th Court, across the street from the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha. Attendees of all ages and backgrounds gathered to support local Black-owned business vendors, listen to speakers and live music, and to celebrate the spirit of perseverance in Kenosha County.

“This is our re-imagined Juneteenth in honor of all of the events that took place in Kenosha before us,” said Alvin Owens, host of the Juneteenth Celebration. “We are going to continue to grow, and create unity, energy and synergy within our community.”

Rev. Jonathan Barker of Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha gave an opening prayer and Jacqueline Morris sang the Black National Anthem. A moment of silence was led by Leaders of Faith, and a dance performance was given by members of the Royal Dance Company.

Sisters Network representatives spoke on the importance of breast cancer awareness within the Black community, and expressed to all the importance of honoring and supporting the one in eight women who will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in their life.

“This is a beautiful day and a beautiful event. It’s a great way to bring people together,” Barker said. “Our community has some wounds that need to be healed, and days like today bring that healing.”

This year’s Juneteenth Celebration featured 107 vendors and sponsors, up from 60 last year.

Brittney Jasper, owner of Big Bella Crystals, attended the event for the first time. “It really shows you that there are so many local businesses that deserve the spotlight,” she said. “It shows a sense of community and collaboration, which is so important given the premise of Juneteenth.”

Live music was performed throughout the day by Roger Randle and Company and The Real Deal.

As celebrations continued, 2022 high school graduates were honored, Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth were crowned, and awards were distributed to those who have positively influenced the community. Governor Tony Evers was slated to attend later in the afternoon.

“We are so excited that Juneteenth is now a national holiday,” said Barker. “We’re grateful for the spirit of liberation that we are celebrating, and will continue the liberation here in Kenosha and throughout this country.”

See additional coverage of Kenosha’s Juneteenth celebration in Monday’s edition of the Kenosha News and on this website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0