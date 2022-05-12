WATCH NOW: Kenosha's Lakeside Players performing "High School Musical"

In 2006, the Disney Channel premiered a little TV movie called “High School Musical.”

The film — a throwback to wholesome Disney films from decades past — launched a series and a stage musical.

The stage version of the show opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, and director Chynna Chung is ready.

“We are really excited, and the kids in the cast can’t wait to perform for an audience,” she said Wednesday night during a rehearsal break at the theater.

This is Chung’s first time directing a show, though she’s a community theater veteran who has acted in productions since the age of 3 and has been a vocal coach and assistant director.

“It’s a really wonderful chance to see your vision for a show come to life,” she said of directing the musical. “It’s so special to watch it all come together.”

“High School Musical” features a cast of 22 actors, including theater veterans and four actors making their stage debut.

“It’s so fun to see the new actors come out of their shell and blossom on stage,” she said. “And the kids who have a lot of experience are really helping the newbies.”

The show is especially important, Chung said, after coming out of COIVD-19 isolation.

“It’s so wonderful to see these kids in the cast doing what they love and being able to all be together again,” she said.

Just being in the theater “is a healing process after all the COVID shutdowns,” Chung added. “Everyone in the cast and crew is so excited to be doing live theater again.”

The story itself — taking place among different cliques in a high school — “is timeless,” Chung said. “It’s all about encouraging people to get out of their comfort zone and try new things and to not be afraid to follow their passions.”

“And of course the songs are so catchy,” she added. “I think audiences will really love this show.”

