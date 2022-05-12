 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Local Theater

WATCH NOW: Kenosha's Lakeside Players performing "High School Musical"

In 2006, the Disney Channel premiered a little TV movie called “High School Musical.”

The film — a throwback to wholesome Disney films from decades past — launched a series and a stage musical.

The stage version of the show opens tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, and director Chynna Chung is ready.

“We are really excited, and the kids in the cast can’t wait to perform for an audience,” she said Wednesday night during a rehearsal break at the theater.

This is Chung’s first time directing a show, though she’s a community theater veteran who has acted in productions since the age of 3 and has been a vocal coach and assistant director.

“It’s a really wonderful chance to see your vision for a show come to life,” she said of directing the musical. “It’s so special to watch it all come together.”

“High School Musical” features a cast of 22 actors, including theater veterans and four actors making their stage debut.

People are also reading…

“It’s so fun to see the new actors come out of their shell and blossom on stage,” she said. “And the kids who have a lot of experience are really helping the newbies.”

The show is especially important, Chung said, after coming out of COIVD-19 isolation.

“It’s so wonderful to see these kids in the cast doing what they love and being able to all be together again,” she said.

Just being in the theater “is a healing process after all the COVID shutdowns,” Chung added. “Everyone in the cast and crew is so excited to be doing live theater again.”

The story itself — taking place among different cliques in a high school — “is timeless,” Chung said. “It’s all about encouraging people to get out of their comfort zone and try new things and to not be afraid to follow their passions.”

“And of course the songs are so catchy,” she added. “I think audiences will really love this show.”

+2 
Chynna Chung.jpg

Chung

If you go

What: Disney's “High School Musical” 

Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

When: Performances are Friday-Sunday over two weekends, May 13-15 and 20-22. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. 

Cost: Tickets are $15, or $12 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.

Details: “High School Musical” tells the story of Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High, who deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. Troy, the basketball team captain and resident jock, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met on a ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause upheaval among their social groups when they decide to audition for the high school musical.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine to broadcast local Eurovision commentary from bomb shelter converted into recording studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert