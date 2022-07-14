WATCH NOW: Kenosha's Officer Friendly on dangers of swimming in Lake Michigan, how to escape rip current

In light of this week’s tragic drowning, Kenosha Police Department’s Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran is educating area residents about the dangers of swimming in Lake Michigan.

Cochran wants children and adults to know the risks of swimming in portions of the lake and how to protect themselves if they get caught in a rip current or undertow.

With summer in full swing city beaches are now filled with families, teenagers and out-of-towners taking advantage of the Lake Michigan’s cooling waters. However, portions of lake are dangerous to swim or venture in.

That was underscored on Tuesday when a 5-year-old boy drowned in Lake Michigan.

Most dangerous areas

Cochran said there are two especially dangerous areas swimmers should avoid.

“The most dangerous places are the North Pier where the red lighthouse is and the mouth of the Pike River on the north side near Carthage College,” he said. “We just had the recent drowning there and the mouth of that river kind of changes. Every part of the year it’s different where that opening is at. That’s why a few years ago we had those big signs put up that say danger and do not swim here.

“It’s so dangerous right there,” Cochran said.

Cochran said even the strongest of swimmers would have trouble fighting a rip current or undertow.

Cochran, who works at the Kenosha Rotary Safety Center, has been teaching young people for years the “stop, drop and roll” of surviving a rip current: “flip, float and follow.”

“What that means is you flip onto your back, you float going with the current and not against the current and follow that current out,” Cochran said. “If you’re going to try and swim out of a current you’re going to lose steam and run out of energy. Flip on your back, float and follow that current out. ... Just go with it until you’re out of it.”

Cochran said anyone trapped in a rip current should also remain calm and follow the “flip, float and follow” guidance.

“The strongest swimmers are not going to be able to swim against that current and that’s where you end up drowning, where you try to swim against that current and you’re running out of steam and energy,” he said. “You want to follow it until you’re out of the current to the point where you can get to safety.”

Cochran said he’s been trying to “hit this home with all the kids who come through here.”

Instruct kids early

Cochran also recommends parents or guardians of young children equip them with flotation devices when in water and enroll them in swimming lessons.

“Start the kids young and introduce them to water,” he said. “Get them to understand that they can’t go near water by themselves. They have to have an adult with them.”

He also asked parents and guardians of teenagers to remind them of the dangers of jumping off of the North Pier, an area that has claimed numerous lives over the years. The city has also made jumping off the North Pier illegal.

“Have those tough conversations with them,” Cochran said. “Parents should also talk with their kids about the peer pressure aspect of it.”