WATCH NOW: Kenosha's outdoor farmers markets open Saturday

With 70 vendors signed up for Saturday, expansion is the name of the game, said Laura Belsky, KPM treasurer.

“We will have more food processors and a few more artists, but our primary focus is on the farmers, rather it being an artists’ market,” she said.

“This year we also looked at vendors of Keto- and plant-based products. Sharper Brothers, a professional knife sharpener from Milwaukee, will also be a first for KPM,” she said. “We’re super excited to be able to offer this service to individuals and restaurants.”

Also new for KPM this summer will be a full slate of of entertainers staged in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St., and picnic tables at which patrons can enjoy the music along with their market finds, Belsky said.

Another new development is that dogs will be welcome on the market grounds. “Last year (when they weren’t allowed), our information booth became a dog care center,” Belsky said.

Parking for KPM will be in the green space along Eighth Avenue, with market entrances at 54th and 52nd streets.

Kenosha HarborMarket

This summer, HarborMarket marks its 19th outdoor season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}