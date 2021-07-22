WATCH NOW: Kenosha's Park Patrol alleviating parking issues at lakefront

But since the patrol began, those issues have started to subside as patrollers have issued more than 100 citations, mostly for parking violations. Kermin is one of seven people who patrol just over a mile-long stretch of the lakefront from Simmons Island to the south to the Pennoyer Park Band Shell to the north. The patrol typically works the lakefront in the early afternoon to just after sunset.

Kermin, who became a crossing guard for the city about a year ago, said he gladly signed up for his new summer duties. The Park Patrol, a pilot program, is being funded through money in the budget for crossing guards, money that was leftover from the school year due to the pandemic.

“I come down, patrol, drive around, make sure there’s nobody (parking) in the grass. Make our presence known,” he said. He said the public has reacted positively to the patrol’s presence with people congratulating and thanking members for being around, adding an extra layer of security at the lake.

Not just about tickets

Kermin said patrolling the lakefront isn’t just about writing citations, however. It’s about getting to know the people who use the parks. He enjoys the interaction with residents and visitors alike.