WATCH NOW: Kenosha's Park Patrol alleviating parking issues at lakefront

An effort to ease parking woes along Kenosha’s lakefront, especially at Simmons Island, appears to be working, thanks to a creative solution that has transformed city crossing guards into a civilian patrol unit this summer to help enforce parking and nuisance regulations seven days a week.
Proposed earlier this spring, Kenosha’s Park Patrol, the brainchild of interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen and currently under the purview of Officer Tyler Cochran, began operating July 5.
“Their main duty is to … alleviate the calls we were getting down here and (where) we had to send either a patrol officer or a community service officer. There was obviously a huge influx of people coming to the lakefront. Last year with COVID, a lot of the lakefront areas were closed in the Illinois area,” Cochran said Wednesday while accompanied by Park Patroller Troy Kermin. “So, people were venturing up here and it caused a lot of issues for our local residents. They weren’t able to come down here. There was no place to park.”
Parking chaos
Those issues at Simmons have included cars parking en masse – many times three rows deep – upon several of the grassy areas that are normally part of the open space intended to be enjoyed by all.
“Basically it was where anyone could find parking. And then, they’re three deep and where now a family finds, they’re not parked properly and then they’re blocked in, so they can’t get out of there,” Cochran said. “So it was one of those situations where we had to come up with a solution for it.”
But since the patrol began, those issues have started to subside as patrollers have issued more than 100 citations, mostly for parking violations. Kermin is one of seven people who patrol just over a mile-long stretch of the lakefront from Simmons Island to the south to the Pennoyer Park Band Shell to the north. The patrol typically works the lakefront in the early afternoon to just after sunset.
Kermin, who became a crossing guard for the city about a year ago, said he gladly signed up for his new summer duties. The Park Patrol, a pilot program, is being funded through money in the budget for crossing guards, money that was leftover from the school year due to the pandemic.
“I come down, patrol, drive around, make sure there’s nobody (parking) in the grass. Make our presence known,” he said. He said the public has reacted positively to the patrol’s presence with people congratulating and thanking members for being around, adding an extra layer of security at the lake.
Not just about tickets
Kermin said patrolling the lakefront isn’t just about writing citations, however. It’s about getting to know the people who use the parks. He enjoys the interaction with residents and visitors alike.
“I’ll say, `How’s the water today? Or, how’s your day going?” he said, as he waved to beachgoers, while driving the rejuvenated white 2011 Chevy Impala with modified roof lights, a car that was once used as a city police vehicle. “I like to see people come down here and have a good time.”
When he’s patrolling, his job is also to educate the public about where they should park. Meaning, he won’t always automatically issue the ticket. He’ll warn them first.
Cochran said the department’s goal is “always compliance.”
“We don’t want to be out here issuing a lot of citations. Obviously, word traveled fast that there’s park patrol down here at the lakefront. So, within first couple weeks there were a lot of citations written, a lot of parking citations,” he said. “Since then, we’ve slowly seen that number decrease, which is what we want. We ultimately want people to park where they’re supposed to park, everybody to come to our lakefront and enjoy it.”