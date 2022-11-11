David Hamilton is seeing red.

And he hopes you will be, too.

As the auxiliary captain at Kenosha’s Salvation Army, Hamilton is gearing up for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Those familiar Red Kettles have been a staple of pop culture for decades, with everyone from Bob Hope to Snoopy ringing the bells.

But there’s a serious side to all this holiday cheer.

“It’s our major fundraiser and helps fund all our programs for the whole year,” Hamilton said.

Those programs include the organization’s food pantry, rental assistance, transportation assistance, utility assistance, community care programs and youth programs.

Since Hamilton and his wife, Capt. Robin Hamilton, came to Kenosha about a year ago, they’ve been busy ramping up activities at our local Salvation Army.

“We have focused quite a bit on starting up some programs that has been shut down due to COVID, including summer camps, youth night, Vacation Bible School and outreach events,” he said. “We had several days where we held a cookout outside of our building during pantry hours and one day where we randomly visited with people and helped with laundry, grocery and gas.”

The Hamiltons are working to build up the youth groups again, too, and hosted a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat for kids.

“We have a youth group that meets at the building on Tuesday nights,” David Hamilton said. “We meet from 5 to 7 p.m. for dinner and an activity. For the months of November and December, we have been working on drama and puppets for an upcoming Christmas program.”

Today’s kickoff

The Red Kettle Campaign officially starts today with a noon ceremony at Woodman’s Grocery Store, 7145 120th Ave., featuring Salvation Army officials and — of course — a Salvation Army band.

Most importantly, you can make a donation and sign up to be a bell ringer this season.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Love Beyond. Love Beyond Hunger. Love Beyond Eviction. Love Beyond … God wants us to Love.”

The overall Christmas fundraising goal is $350,000, “of which we hope to raise $100,000 from funds we collect at the kettles,” Hamilton said.

How you can help

The local Salvation Army will have Red Kettles at 19 locations and is in need of bell ringers for two-hour shifts at local venues including Festival Foods, Lakeside Foods stores, Woodman’s, Pick ‘n Save, Piggly Wiggly stores, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens (on 80th Street only), Walmart, Sam’s Club, Tenuta’s Deli and JC Penney.

“People can sign up at registertoring.com,” Hamilton said. “If it’s your first time on the website, it will ask for your location or zip code and that will send you to our scheduling page.”

“It would be great,” he added, “if we could have more volunteer ringers this year. If there isn’t someone ringing a bell, that’s a kettle not generating funds for the community.”

New this year

Our local Salvation Army has a new program this season: Businesses and other organizations can sponsor a Red Kettle for a day (or more).

Here’s how it works: The organization agrees to sponsor a local Red Kettle for one or more days during the season, running through Dec. 24. The cost for one day is $250. During that day, the organization’s logo and/or name will be displayed at the Red Kettle. The sponsorship will also be posted to the Salvation Army’s Facebook page.

“Many employers will offer their staff the time to go and ring that bell for several hours,” Hamilton said. “This is very popular, and it’s a lot of fun to ring a bell with your co-workers.” For more details on sponsoring a Red Kettle (or ringing a bell), email David.Hamilton@usc.salvationarmy.org or call 262-564-0286.