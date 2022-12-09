There are two things you can count on every holiday season:

You’ll make a solemn vow to start earlier next year.

And you’ll see — and hear — Salvation Army bell ringers as you dash around, buying more tape to get those presents wrapped.

Those Red Kettles have been a staple of pop culture for decades, with everyone from Bob Hope to Snoopy ringing the bells.

Last Saturday, it was my turn to step up to the Red Kettle for two stints: A two-hour shift outside Sam’s Club in Somers, as a member of the Kenosha Rotary Club, and another shift later that day at Festival Foods in Somers.

My bell-ringing went pretty well — money was donated, Christmas greetings were shared — and I did learn some helpful tips:

Know your location: Are you going to be inside or braving the cold outdoors? At Sam’s Club, bell ringers have to stand outside. And, if you recall, it was COLD on Dec. 3. Seriously frigid. Despite bundling up, my feet were numb and my fingers aching at the end of the two hours. If you wonder why a bell ringer is stamping her feet and jumping around, it’s probably to keep her blood flowing.

Bring a buddy: I was lucky to have company on Saturday, ringing the bell with fellow Rotarian Bill Hittman. When you’re out in the cold, it’s better to have a friend at your side.

Better yet, bring live music: My second bell ringing stint on Dec. 3 was as a member of the Kenosha Pops Concert Band. We couldn’t very well ring bells without live music, right? Pops clarinet player Chip Millholland brought his Hungry Five Band (Plus One) to perform inside the lobby at Festival Foods. From 5 to 6 p.m., shoppers were treated to everything from “Joy to the World” to the theme from “The Grinch.” And before that, Pops Band tuba player Steve Carlson played some solo numbers — his “Auld Lang Syne” is particularly beautiful.

Bring along some “Christmas cheer”: No, you can’t offer people shots of Crown Royal, but you can offer chocolates. I found Kit Kat bars were particularly popular.

“Roll” with it: Thanks to generous people, my kettle runneth over. Rolling the cash tightly is the best way, and sometimes only way, to get that money into the slot.

Smile, dammit: Nobody likes a Grinchy bell ringer, so remember to greet everyone and smile even when you can’t feel your toes.

How you can help

David Hamilton, the auxiliary captain at Kenosha’s Salvation Army, said bell ringers at 19 local sites are still needed for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, which runs until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

“Any day or time is a big help,” he said. “The weekdays are lighter than the weekends, but there are open shifts every day and every time.”

Two sites are in particular need of bell ringers: The JC Penney Store at 10225 77th St. in Pleasant Prairie, and the northside Piggly Wiggly and Pick ‘n Save grocery stores, he said.

“Our site at JC Penney isn’t getting much attention by our volunteer bell ringers,” Hamilton said. “I’m hoping someone in the area who lives near JC Penney would be willing to help us out and ring an hour or two a few times a week. JC Penney is so gracious to allow us to have a site out there. I’m sure they would also like to see someone ‘man’ the kettle.”

People can sign up at registertoring.com or call the Salvation Army office at 262-564-0286.

Sponsoring a kettle

Our local Salvation Army has a new program this season: Businesses and other organizations can sponsor a Red Kettle for a day (or more).

On Dec. 3, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band was the Red Kettle sponsor — in part to publicize our free concert on Dec. 10 — and, so far, “we have had seven sponsorships this year,” Hamilton said.

Here’s how it works: The cost for one day is $250. During that day, the organization’s logo and/or name will be displayed at the Red Kettle. The sponsorship will also be posted to the Salvation Army’s Facebook page.

For more details on sponsoring a Red Kettle (or ringing a bell), email David.Hamilton@usc.salvationarmy.org or call 262-564-0286.

Meeting their goal

The overall Christmas fundraising goal is $350,000, “of which we hope to raise $100,000 from funds we collect at the kettles,” Hamilton said.

As of Thursday, the Red Kettles had collected some $30,000, or, for those doing the math at home, about 30% of the kettle goal.

One way to hit that goal is through some friendly competition. From 1 to 5 p.m. today, Hamilton and his wife, Capt. Robin Hamilton, will be ringing the bells at Walmart “as part of a competition with the National Commander of the Salvation Army,” David Hamilton said. “Robin will be at one door and I will be at the other door.”

No cash? No problem!

While I was ringing the bell Saturday, a woman walked past and said, “Sorry, I don’t carry cash.”

Because that’s a lot more common these days, the Salvation Army is prepared.

“On the top signs of all the kettles, there is an RFID tag that you can scan or tap with your phone for Apple Pay or Google Pay and other apps that use RFID tags,” Hamilton said. “We also have a number you can text to pay by text and QR codes that will take you to a web page where you can donate as well.”

To give to the local Virtual Red Kettle, text “Kenosha” to 24365. You can also donate online at sakenosha.org. Just click on the big red “Donate” button.

One (OK, four) more things ...

Supply chain problems? What supply chain problems? We’ve seen national stories about empty store shelves and shortages of everything from Christmas lights to Lunchables. But what I saw Saturday at our local Sam’s Club was full shopping carts, piled high with cases of bottled water and mega-sized packages of toilet paper. Other popular items included assorted snack foods, soda, cereals and, in one cart, nothing but several loaves of bread. For someone without a gluten allergy, it’s going to be a merry Christmas.

Toy story: The Salvation Army is also collecting new, unwrapped toys for children. “We have a great partnership with Toys for Tots and there are around 40 collection boxes around the county,” Hamilton said. “If you drop a toy in one of those boxes, it would benefit us and others who get toys from that program. We also have two barrels at Walmart and Sam’s Club where you can drop off a new toy. And Walmart and Sam’s Club have ‘angel trees’ with tags you can use to find a gift for a particular child.”

Give the gift of your time: The Salvation Army, which does so much for so many, “needs volunteers all year long, not just at Christmas,” Hamilton said. “I hope people will consider becoming a regular volunteer and finding a task they enjoy while serving others in the community. Thank you to everyone who has helped with ringing the bells and volunteering for us. We could not do what we do without our volunteers.”

It’s Christmastime in the city: As a gift to yourself, watch Bob Hope introduce the world to the song “Silver Bells,” inspired by and including Salvation Army bell ringers, in a scene from the 1951 movie “The Lemon Drop Kid.” Hope’s con man character strolls through city streets, dressed as Santa Claus, with Marilyn Maxwell as they sing together. You can find a four-minute clip of the scene on YouTube — make sure to notice a grumpy William Frawley kicking things off with his alternate, cynical version of the song. It’s a real holiday treat and just might inspire you to become a bell ringer.

