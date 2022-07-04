WATCH NOW: Kenosha's 'Secret Garden Walk' is July 9

Jackie Dean will be in her “happy place” on Saturday, and the public is invited.

Actually, Dean is in that happy place — her backyard garden — every day.

On Saturday, Dean’s yard at 3420 86th Place will be featured on this year’s “Secret Garden Walk,” hosted by the Four Seasons Garden Club.

“I get out here, and I forget what time it is,” she said of her love of gardening. “I like to see something develop into a plant, and I think gardening teaches you patience because you can’t put a plant in and then have a result right away. You have to wait.”

Dean has been gardening for more than 50 years, but this is the first time her yard has been featured on the annual tour.

Her garden has undergone multiple changes throughout the past five decades, revolving around the growth of her children and grandchildren.

Special features in Dean’s garden include two ponds and miniature gardens, which are scattered throughout the space.

Dean’s miniature gardens are creatively placed around the garden in pots, wheelbarrows and even in an old grill her husband, Milt, found.

Jackie Dean said she used to have to “really hunt for the tiny decorations” featured in her miniature gardens, but now she can find a lot of them at Hobby Lobby. She uses ornaments, as well.

Turtles and pups

Turtles and dachshunds are a common theme in Dean’s garden.

Four turtle decorations can be found right away upon entering the backyard, sunning themselves on the stones surrounding one of the ponds.

As for the dogs, the Deans have three dachshunds, and Jackie Dean said she often receives dachshund decorations as gifts for her garden.

Dean said she choose flowers and plants mainly based on their coloring and is strategic in where she places them in her garden.

Her favorite flowers include clematises and peonies.

“It’s definitely my happy place,” Dean said while walking around her garden. “People say ‘don’t you travel in the summer?’ Absolutely not. I want to be right here,” Dean said.

