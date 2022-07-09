 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garden Tour Today

WATCH NOW: Kenosha's "Secret Garden Walk" is today; next garden tour on July 14

When Peni Keeling talks about her home, she doesn’t just mean the physical structure.

She’s also talking about “the feeling of belonging in this space,” she said. “Working in my yard is not a chore to me but rather a way to unwind and feel like all is right in my world.”

As one of the homes on the Four Seasons Garden Club’s “Secret Garden Walk,” Keeling will be welcoming the public to her backyard at 7915 31st Ave.

She describes that space as “a blank canvas” when she purchased the home in 2005.

Since then, she’s been adding to the landscape with plants like English ivy from her aunt’s house in Mississippi. Also, “many of the flowers are from friends’ gardens or one of the area greenhouses or nurseries,” she said.

Keeling has always liked gardening.

“I lose myself while gardening,” she said. “I’m not an expert. I experiment. I just see what works.”

Her yard, she added, “has been altered too many times to count.”

Keeling was nominated for the garden tour by a woman from her church, who actually took Keeling on her first garden walk.

Keeling has gone to two garden tours, but this is the first time her garden will be featured.

For Keeling, her garden is her sanctuary.

“This is my peace of mind,” she said.

‘Gardens After Five’

The City of Kenosha’s Keep Kenosha Beautiful “Adopt-A-Spot” program invites the public to view six of its gardens in the first “Gardens After Five” event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Visitors will “enjoy the beauty of the gardens — many of which are reaching peak color,” officials said.

Also, participants who visit all six gardens will be entered into a drawing to win a Kwik Trip gift card. (The winner need not be present to win.)

The featured gardens are all within blocks of Kenosha’s Lake Michigan shore. Each garden is cared for by volunteer gardeners.

Gardens on the tour are:

Library Park Triangle Garden, 711 59th St.

Tot Park, 5901 Third Ave. (near the marina)

1866 Lighthouse, 5117 Fourth Ave.

Firehouse Square, 4817 Seventh Ave.

My Little Garden, 4501 Fifth Ave.

Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. (snacks will be available at this site)

Note: The gardens can be visited in any order.

At each stop, the volunteer gardeners will greet visitors and answer questions about the garden.

The six gardens on the tour are a sampling of the 23 active “Adopt-A-Spot” gardens throughout the city.

Community Outreach Coordinator Katherine Marks, who oversees the garden program, said the program is always seeking volunteers.

“Our gardeners,” she said, “enjoy contributing to the beautification of our city.”

For more information about how to help or to adopt a garden, visit www.kenosha.org and search for “Adopt A Spot.”

— Reporters Holly Gilvary and Elizabeth Snyder contributed to this story

If you go

  • What: Four Seasons Garden Club’s Secret Garden Walk
  • When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (July 9)
  • Where: The self-guided tour features gardens at six local homes, plus Gateway Technical College’s Pike Creek Horticulture Center
  • Cost: $10. Children under age 12 are free (accompanied by an adult).
  • Get tickets: At at any homes on the day of the tour.

This year's "Secret Garden Walk" stops are:

  • 3715 18th St., the home of Jess and Elsa Anaya: "Our Peaceful Garden Oasis."
  • 3203 23rd Ave., the home of Mark and Char Petersen: "Spinning a Treat for the Eye"
  • 3617 22nd Ave., the home of Mary and Edward Kubicki: "The Sharing Garden"
  • 7025 47th Ave., the home of Linda and Jerry Demske: "My Personal Sanctuary"
  • 7915 31st Ave., the home of Peni Keeling: "Peni's Garden Home"
  • 3420 86th Place, the home of Jackie and Milt Dean: "Our Secret Garden."
  • Bonus stop: Pike Creek Horticulture Center at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave.

More information: Go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org. 

