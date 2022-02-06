WATCH NOW: Kenosha's Snow daze features winter fun for all ages

Winter in Wisconsin: If you can't fight it, you might as well have fun with it.

On Saturday afternoon visitors flocked to Downtown Kenosha to celebrate winter at the Snow Daze Festival, touring the 44 glimmering ice sculptures stationed outside of local businesses and watching the process of turning ice into art at Veteran's Memorial Park.

Sponsored by the City of Kenosha, this is the eighth year for the festival featuring ice creations by Yorkville-based Art Below Zero. The theme was Candy Land, and several of the sculptures sport extra helping of sweet imagery. During Saturday's event, Herzing University offered up candy and hand warmers to the first 1,000 visitors.

During the afternoon, ice sculptors assembled and carved a final art piece dedicated to this year's festival.

Small children had fun peeking through openings in some of the sculptures while parents clicked photos.

"I'm getting married so I wanted to see some of (Art Below Zero's) ice sculptures, said Cassie Christopher-Hill of Mount Pleasant as she and her daughter looked through the frame of a Valentine's heart.

The event was a success, noted Kris Kochman, community liaison for the City of Kenosha. "It started on time and the weather is perfect."

Visitors can continue to enjoy the sculptures while cold temperatures cooperate. A full map of their locations can be found online at visitkenosha.com/snowdaze.

Winter Warmer Beer Fest

Earlier in the day, temperatures were only in the upper teens but some folks had summer on their minds.

Celebrating winter with an activity usually associated with warmer weather is what several dozen folks did Saturday morning as they they participated in a “fun run” sponsored by Public Craft Brewing Co.

"It's part of the Downtown Snow Daze Festival. We wanted to do an event and thought why not challenge everybody to come out in the winter and do an outdoor event," said Matt Geary, Public Craft owner and head brewer.

For $50 each, participants received a sampling glass, knit hat, the 1-mile run, post-run snacks and access to 25 beers.

The beer festival component consisted of the sampling of wares from 10 brewers invited to the event, Geary said.

“It’s called a “Winter Warmer” because each of the featured beers is over 8 percent (alcohol by volume) — big, bad, strong beers,” he said.

The number 16 played into the the fun as well. “The run is 1,600 meters (a mile), and they’ll be getting 8 ounces at the half and eight ounces at the finish,” Geary said.

At Geary's shout of "Go!", runners and walkers went from from the brewery to Library Park, paused in front of Public Craft to enjoy a quick 8-ounce beer before finishing the second half of the walk/run where they were treated to another eight-ounce beer served in a commemorative glass.

The first runners came in after about 11 minutes, with others walking along at their own pace.

Four friends waiting to run before the event shared why they chose to come out on such a chilly day.

“Because it’s summer in our minds,” said Nick Schmidt, of Trevor.

His wife Beth was a bit more stoic.

“I’m girding my loins,” she joked. “but I’m the one who suggested this endeavor.”

