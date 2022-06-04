WATCH NOW: Kenosha's Tremper High School graduation

Talk of new beginnings, close camaraderie and endless potential were at the forefront of the Tremper High School 58th commencement ceremony, as 350 students were presented their diplomas and proud family members and supporters looked on.

The commencement ceremony began Friday evening at Ameche Field, across from the school, with the Pledge of Allegiance, recited by Vivian Zgorzelski, followed by a performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner," sang by members of Tremper Chorale.

In keeping with tradition at the high school, a pre-recorded performance of “Selections from Phantom of the Opera” performed by the school's orchestra played while a slideshow highlighted "all of the big moments, smiles, laughs and accomplishments the graduates had achieved as they prepared for their leap into adulthood," ceremony organizers said.

Cooper Wood, who will attend the University of California-Berkeley this fall, was chosen by a panel of faculty members to give the commencement speech.

Wood addressed the unprecedented times the graduates had faced during their time at Tremper High School and the ways in which it brought them all closer together.

“Your futures are all unwritten," he said, "and whatever you wish to fill its pages is just waiting to be penned in by you. Yet, the key to a great novel will not just be handed to you. You must use your initiative and your drive to draft the greatest story ever told — your story.”

Principal Steven Knecht also addressed the students, wearing a red robe signed by each member of the graduating class.

Knecht referenced the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” to capture his appreciation for the class of 2022.

"I wanted to talk to you about how I will remember this class for making me look handsome and smart — and a walking work of art,” he said, referencing the unique robe, which will be displayed at the school, and quoting the musical.

“You see this gown, those lyrics, are a direct reflection of you. You are a handsome class. You are strong people who were challenged in high school unlike any generation before you. You persevered. You now stand tall.”

Before awarding diplomas, the final person to speak was Kenosha Unified School District Interim Superintendent Beth Ormseth, who reminded students to “show grace, show kindness and be a good person."

In closing, Principal Knecht urged the students to "go make this city, state, nation or world better because of something you’ve done. I’m confident you will all do this: Because you are smart. Remember, always be a walking work of art.”

