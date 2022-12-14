If you go

What: Kenosha's Tuba Christmas

When: Sunday, Dec. 18. For performers: Registrations is 2 p.m., with rehearsal at 2:30 p.m. The performance is 4 p.m.

Where: Indian Trail High School Auditorium, 6800 60th St.

Cost: The concert is free and open to everyone. The cost to perform is $10, which includes a commemorative Tuba Christmas button "that people tend to collect from year to year,," said organizer Jeremy Kriedeman. "I met a man at the Milwaukee Tuba Christmas who had over 40 of them."

Who can perform: Tuba players are welcome (even if they haven't played in a long time), along with baritone or euphonium players.

Note: Performers are asked to "dress in bright, festive, holiday colors and decorate your instrument. Please bring a folding, collapsible or standard music stand."