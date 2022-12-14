Local high school band directors Jeremy Kriedeman and Karl Mueller have a theory: If one tuba playing Christmas music is good, then dozens of tubas playing holiday music is even better!
That’s the inspiration for Tuba Christmas, making its Kenosha debut Sunday afternoon at Indian Trail High School.
The first Tuba Christmas took place on Dec. 22, 1974, in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink and, since then, has expanded across the globe.
In fact, Tuba Christmas events — which take place annually everywhere from Yuba City, Calif., to Canberra, Australian — are so popular, players collect the commemorative pins from each event.
Kriedeman, the band director at Indian Trail, has attended these events in Wisconsin and Illinois and has been “wanting to start one here in Kenosha for several years because of our strong music community. We have lots of current and former players I’m hoping will come and join us even if they haven’t played in a long time.”
His first Tuba Christmas was in Appleton, when he was a music major at Lawrence University.
“Since then,” he said, “I have attended events in Fond du Lac, Milwaukee and Libertyville. Tuba Christmas is the most positive, wholesome family friendly event you could ever hope to have. I love Tuba Christmas.”
Euphoniums welcome
While it’s called Tuba Christmas, “both tuba players and baritone or euphonium players can take part,” Kriedeman said. “Baritones are actually part of the tuba family and are sometimes called ‘tenor tubas.’ I primarily play trombone but most trombone players play baritone and vice versa, so I pull one of those out for this event every year.”
Since this is the first Kenosha event, Kriedeman doesn’t know how many players will show up Sunday, “but if we get 30-40 people performing, I’ll be really happy.”
The program will feature a lot of familiar holiday tunes: “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World,” “Carol of the Bells” and many more, Kriedeman said, adding, “The audience will be invited to sing along on many of them.”
While Kriedeman is planning and coordinating the new Kenosha event, “my good friend and colleague, Karl Mueller, director of bands at Bradford, will be conducting and running the event with me.”
That partnership fits in with the spirit of Tuba Christmas: “The low brass community is a very friendly, welcoming group,” Kriedeman said. “You couldn’t ask for a nicer bunch of people to hang around with and spread Christmas cheer on an afternoon.”
These Tuba Christmas arrangements are a gift to the low-brass players, too, who “often don’t get to play the melody,” Kriedeman said. “Here, everyone gets a chance to play some beautiful lines. Also, it’s just super fun. I teach band at Indian Trail, and it’s easy to get bogged down with making sure everything is just perfect. We sometimes forget it’s called ‘playing your instrument.’ At Tuba Christmas, everyone is welcome regardless of age or ability level.
“Everyone is invited to come, play some great music with that one-of-a-kind low brass rumble and experience some tuba camaraderie.”