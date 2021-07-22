WATCH NOW: Kids from Wisconsin to perform at band shell

Saturday’s show is sponsored by local Kids From Wisconsin alumni.

Aaron Kohlmeier, broker-owner with the Welcome Home Real Estate Group, is a former Kids performer and “was the first one to jump at the idea,” Sander said. “Then we reached out to alumni from the city for donations. So far we have about 15 alumni who stepped up with generous donations.”

Kenosha “has more former members than any other city,” Sander said. “We have 85 former Kids here, or 88 if you include three from Pleasant Prairie. But we haven’t had any local performers in the group for a while.”

This summer’s cast does include a Carthage College student and, for the first time, the show features eight performers who are 21 years old.

“The usual age range is 15 to 20, but we cast the show in 2020,” Sander explained. “We didn’t have any shows in 2020, so we brought all the cast members back for this season.”

The show

This year’s Kids From Wisconsin production is “Live! In Living Color.”

The show highlights “the greatest live music venues throughout the history of this country and the musical artists who helped define their legacies,” Sander said.