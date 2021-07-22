WATCH NOW: Kids from Wisconsin to perform at band shell

Michael Sander has a long history with Kids From Wisconsin — which he wants to share with his hometown.
As the troupe’s executive director, Sander is happy to bring the group to Kenosha for a free performance on the band shell.
As a 1994 St. Joseph Catholic Academy graduate and a past Kids performer himself, he’s thrilled.
“I have a passion for this group,” Sander said of Kids, which has been performing summer music revues throughout Wisconsin since 1969. He was a member in 1994 and ‘95.
Growing up in Kenosha, Sander “always wanted to join the Kids. After seeing them perform, I wanted to be up on that stage myself.”
He had mentors here: the late Kurt Chalgren, the longtime choir director at Tremper High School, was also a longtime director of Kids From Wisconsin, and Bradford High School theater teacher Holly Stanfield is a former Kid herself, Sander said.
“She was my introduction to musical theater,” he said of Stanfield. “Kenosha has such a rich history in music and theater.”
Though Kids From Wisconsin has many ties to Kenosha, the group hasn’t performed here since July 2016.
“I want to get more Kenosha area kids involved in the group,” Sander said, “and show them how great this organization is.”
Saturday’s show is sponsored by local Kids From Wisconsin alumni.
Aaron Kohlmeier, broker-owner with the Welcome Home Real Estate Group, is a former Kids performer and “was the first one to jump at the idea,” Sander said. “Then we reached out to alumni from the city for donations. So far we have about 15 alumni who stepped up with generous donations.”
Kenosha “has more former members than any other city,” Sander said. “We have 85 former Kids here, or 88 if you include three from Pleasant Prairie. But we haven’t had any local performers in the group for a while.”
This summer’s cast does include a Carthage College student and, for the first time, the show features eight performers who are 21 years old.
“The usual age range is 15 to 20, but we cast the show in 2020,” Sander explained. “We didn’t have any shows in 2020, so we brought all the cast members back for this season.”
The show
This year’s Kids From Wisconsin production is “Live! In Living Color.”
The show highlights “the greatest live music venues throughout the history of this country and the musical artists who helped define their legacies,” Sander said.
Venues “visited” during the show include The Ed Sullivan Theater, Caesars Palace, The Grand Ole Opry, House of Blues and Broadway.
“It’s a fast-paced show with something for everybody,” Sander said. “Our shows appeal to multiple generations; that’s why we’ve been around for 50 years.”
As part of Saturday’s production, the Keno Arts Spotlight, starting at noon, will feature short performances from local groups, including the Kenosha Opera Festival and the Children’s Theatre Academy, along with information from arts organizations.
The Kids From Wisconsin performance starts at 2:30 p.m.
Sander has been the group’s executive director for about a year and admits taking over during a global pandemic wasn’t easy.
“We didn’t do any performances in 2020,” he explained, “so we sat back and looked at our organization as a whole and came up with different ideas for events and community outreach. We started a Music with My Friends program for grades three to eight in Milwaukee Public Schools, to reach kids who don’t have access to music. That makes us more of a year-round program, and hopefully we can touch more kids’ lives.”