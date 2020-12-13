WATCH NOW: Kids Shop with a Cop (and firefighters) in Pleasant Prairie

Abel Sauceda was a young man on a mission Saturday morning. And he was outfitted and ready to go to work.

Sporting a police officer costume, Abel, 5, of Pleasant Prairie, hooked up with Pleasant Prairie Police Officer Zach Dutter and took to the aisles of the Kenosha Meijer store to scout out items from his Christmas wish list.

Abel was one of 17 elementary age kids who took part in the 15th annual Shop with a Cop event put on by the Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire Departments. The event brings local families who may need some extra help during the holiday season a bit of holiday cheer.

Pleasant Prairie Police Detective Andrea Brey, who coordinated the event, said officers find potential participants from their calls and encounters on duty. But teachers at Kenosha Unified also make referrals.

“Because of privacy reasons, we don’t ask the whys,” Brey said. “But the school has flagged them as someone who could use an extra help.”

Each child who took part in Saturday’s even received $400 to spend on gifts for themselves or family members. And parents received a $50 gift card for their parents to put toward a holiday meal.

The local charity Comfort for a Cause handmade quilts for all the kids.