WATCH NOW: Kids Shop with a Cop (and firefighters) in Pleasant Prairie

Abel Sauceda was a young man on a mission Saturday morning. And he was outfitted and ready to go to work.
Sporting a police officer costume, Abel, 5, of Pleasant Prairie, hooked up with Pleasant Prairie Police Officer Zach Dutter and took to the aisles of the Kenosha Meijer store to scout out items from his Christmas wish list.
Abel was one of 17 elementary age kids who took part in the 15th annual Shop with a Cop event put on by the Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire Departments. The event brings local families who may need some extra help during the holiday season a bit of holiday cheer.
Pleasant Prairie Police Detective Andrea Brey, who coordinated the event, said officers find potential participants from their calls and encounters on duty. But teachers at Kenosha Unified also make referrals.
“Because of privacy reasons, we don’t ask the whys,” Brey said. “But the school has flagged them as someone who could use an extra help.”
Each child who took part in Saturday’s even received $400 to spend on gifts for themselves or family members. And parents received a $50 gift card for their parents to put toward a holiday meal.
The local charity Comfort for a Cause handmade quilts for all the kids.
Local middle schoolers made the masks that the cops and firefighters were wearing. And there were a bunch of masks at the check-in tables for the kids to pick out so they would have a mask too, Brey said.
Funding for the annual Shop With a Cop event comes from several sources.
Meijer gives a substantial donation “and they’re very, very good to us, but the remainder is from village residents and businesses,” Brey said.
“But I would say the bulk comes from residents, $20 here, $50 there, they have big hearts,” Brey said.
The donations practically generate themselves. The Police Department puts out an advisory on Facebook and the village newsletter that the event is coming up. “We get an outpouring of donations that way,” Brey said.
“This year we were surprised because we thought it would be a very tough year with COVID, but people were overly generous this year,” Brey added.
Checking the list
First responders are a keen interest for Abel, a kindergartner at Whittier Elementary School, 8542 Cooper Road. Not only does he have a police outfit, he also has his own set of firefighter turnout gear. His mother, Alyssa Cartwright said Abel loves to dress up to role play.
“He gets excited when we’re driving and he sees a police vehicle. He spots them before I do,” Cartwright said.
Accompanied by Officer Dutter, Abel made a beeline to the aisle in Meijer’s toy department where the Lego sets were kept.
“He’s really interested in picking out the police Lego sets, he’s really big into Legos,” Abel’s mom said.
Although Abel had filled a cart with various Lego sets, Dutter returned some to the shelves so that the entire shopping budget would not be blown on the first stop. Next on the itinerary was aisle where Play-Doh was kept.
“He’s been talking about it all week,” Cartwright said about Abel’s anticipation of Saturday’s event. “He’s very excited to do it.”
