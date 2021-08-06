WATCH NOW: Kenosha Kingfish rounding third for 2021; some special events still on tap

When we talked in May just before the season started, Kenosha Kingfish President Steve Malliet was looking forward to “getting a cold beer and a hot dog and watching baseball.”

Mission accomplished. And a whole lot more.

As our local team gets ready for its final regular season home games on Aug. 11 and 12 — with hopes of making the playoffs — Malliet and General Manager Ryne Goralski are feeling good.

“I learned a lot from this first season,” said Malliet, who came on board in September and has almost three decades of minor-league baseball leadership experience. “I met Kingfish Nation and discovered we have really passionate fans here in Kenosha. We love those folks.”

Goralski — in his third season as a full-time Kingfish employee and his first as general manager — sums it up this way: “I love the job. I love the ballpark. I love baseball.” (Maybe not in that order.)

Still, the end of summer brings bittersweet feelings all around.

“I love the people here,” Goralski said. “We have 17 interns leaving us soon, which is sad. The season goes by in a flash.”

Both Malliet and Goralski are happy with the team’s new promotions this summer, including: