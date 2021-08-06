WATCH NOW: Kenosha Kingfish rounding third for 2021; some special events still on tap

When we talked in May just before the season started, Kenosha Kingfish President Steve Malliet was looking forward to “getting a cold beer and a hot dog and watching baseball.”
Mission accomplished. And a whole lot more.
As our local team gets ready for its final regular season home games on Aug. 11 and 12 — with hopes of making the playoffs — Malliet and General Manager Ryne Goralski are feeling good.
“I learned a lot from this first season,” said Malliet, who came on board in September and has almost three decades of minor-league baseball leadership experience. “I met Kingfish Nation and discovered we have really passionate fans here in Kenosha. We love those folks.”
Goralski — in his third season as a full-time Kingfish employee and his first as general manager — sums it up this way: “I love the job. I love the ballpark. I love baseball.” (Maybe not in that order.)
Still, the end of summer brings bittersweet feelings all around.
“I love the people here,” Goralski said. “We have 17 interns leaving us soon, which is sad. The season goes by in a flash.”
Both Malliet and Goralski are happy with the team’s new promotions this summer, including:
Negro League Tribute Nights every Friday. “That was really great, because it got the players involved,” Goralski said. Each Friday, the Kingfish players wore Milwaukee Bears jerseys in honor of the Negro League team. The Milwaukee Bears jerseys will be part of the team’s Aug. 12 jersey auction, with half of the proceeds going to the Negro League Museum in Kansas City and half to the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.
A bigger, better Fish Bowl area. “This was a phenomenal hit,” Malliet said. With the fence moved in closer in center field, “folks sitting there socialize with the players during games,” he said. The new area offers “a better view of the game and more room to spread out.”
Ballpark emcee Marz Timms: “He’ll be here for our final two games,” Malliet said of the Chicago-based actor/comedian who oversees fan interactions during games. “He’s so great on the microphone on the field, but he’s also just the nicest, coolest guy.”
Tom Hanks, birthday cake, fireworks
Still to come are:
Family Movie Night on Saturday: At 7 p.m. Saturday, the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own” will be shown at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. The film, starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks, tells a fictionalized story based on the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The women’s league existed from 1943 to 1954 and featured the local Kenosha Comets team. (Can you believe it’s been almost 30 years since Tom Hanks told everyone “There’s no crying in baseball”?) Gates open at 6:35 p.m. Admission is free. Limited concessions (including beer) will be sold. Note: No seats with backs allowed.
Simmons Field 101st Birthday Party on Wednesday: “We missed the 100th anniversary in 2020,” Malliet said, “and we want to honor the Simmons Field history.” That’s a lot of candles for one cake!
Fan Appreciation Night on Aug. 12: The team’s final scheduled home game will feature a polka band, giveaways, the annual Yard Sale and the jersey auction.
Legends Weekend, Aug. 27-28: “We’ve had a big surge in ticket sales the last week for this,” Malliet said. “This will be a lot of fun for folks who want to see these famous players, plus we’ll have fireworks shows both nights.
Events on Friday (Aug. 27), take place at the Kenosha Harbor and include the Home Run Derby and music by Tim Allen’s band Conviction. (Milwaukee sports radio fans will recognize Allen, or at least his voice, from 1250-AM “The Fan.”)
Saturday’s event (Aug. 28), at Simmons Field, is a Celebrity Softball Game featuring former professional athletes Pat Mahomes Sr., who played for the Kenosha Twins, Brewers great Paul Molitor, Rollie Fingers, Mike McKenzie, Badgers football star Montee Ball and Jose Canseco. For more information and tickets to games and other events, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.
Before we left Malliet and Goralski at Simmons Field Wednesday afternoon, we did have two more burning questions:
Why is that ice cream line always so long? “Ice cream is always popular,” Goralski said, laughing. “We are working on expanding our concession space. There’s only one place to get ice cream right now. Can you imagine if we only had one place selling beer? Now, that would be a long line!”
Peanuts aren’t sold at the ballpark. Is that even legal in baseball? “We need to look into that,” Malliet said. “COVID-19 really messed up food supply chains, so we might not have been able to get them.”
Our advice? Grab an ice cream cone whenever the line is short and, peanuts or no peanuts, play ball!
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.