WATCH NOW: Kingfish mascot goes global after head-popping tackle

Man vs. fish usually doesn’t end well for the fish.

That holds especially true when the fish in question is our own King Elvis and the man is Packers running back AJ Dillon, whose quads are so big, they each have their own nickname.

Luckily, both parties are just fine after their brief, jolting encounter.

Even luckier for our local team is that the video of Dillon tackling King Elvis has gone viral, with 7 million views and counting.

“We knew it would go viral when it happened,” said Kingfish General Manager Ryne Goralski, “but we didn’t know it would go global.”

That moment, which occurred during Saturday’s Celebrity Softball Game at Simmons Field as part of the between-innings hijinks, “even aired on German television,” said team co-owner Bill Fanning.

The clip shows Dillon rushing at King Elvis during an “Oklahoma drill” (in which two players try to tackle each other) and ends with the startling sight of the fuzzy mascot’s head popping off.

“It was a last-minute idea to have Dillon do this with Elvis,” Fanning said.

The Packers star immediately agreed “and he said ‘I’ll make you famous,’” Goralski added.

Famous, indeed.

The Kingfish employee inside the Elvis costume — sorry to break the mascot code here, but once you lose your head, the jig is up — was Kenosha’s own Trey Meier, an Indian Trail graduate and cross-country runner.

His first thought was to quickly pop the Elvis costume head back on.

He even kept up the mascot code of silence by not screaming “and then he came inside here and caught his breath,” Fanning said of Meier, who has been interviewed on TV and radio shows.

“He’s handled all this attention really well,” Goralski said of Meier, who is now a student at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and is in his second season with the Kingfish.

“He wants to be in the sports world, and this is it,” Fanning joked about the mascot moment.

Meier is interested in sports marketing, Goralski added with a laugh, “and this just boosts his resume.”

For now, the Kingfish marketing team has been having fun with the whole episode, which has boosted King Elvis’ Twitter profile.

This weekend, the team is even offering a “28 special” in honor of Dillon, No. 28. The $28 ticket package includes two tickets, two beers or sodas, two hot dogs and two cheese curd baskets. It’s good for home games through Sunday, July 24. (For more about the deal and other specials, go to the team’s Facebook page.)

Ending strong

The Kingfish have just 11 home games left in the 2022 season.

“We’re heading toward third base,” said Fanning, who purchased the team with Mike Zoellner in April.

Fanning came to the Kingfish with decades of experience in baseball, but he’s never had something go this big, this fast.

“Years ago, we would get TV exposure but nothing like this — of course, there was no internet then,” he said.

The Celebrity Softball Game itself “drew a good crowd, with people having fun,” Fanning said. “We can build on it and get better. We’re always looking at ways to improve.”

With his newfound global celebrity status, Elvis will preside over the team’s “Mascot Mania Night” coming up Sunday (July 24), with local mascots invited to join the King.

The team is also looking to finish the season with more fun promotions, including three bobblehead games (July23 and 31 and Aug. 6), the final “Bark in the Park” game (Aug. 10), Italian Heritage Night (Aug. 5) and the Halloween-themed “Summerween” game (Aug. 9).

But what they’re most excited about is having two games — Aug. 9 and 10 — broadcast on ESPN+.

“We’ve been begging this entire season to get on TV,” Fanning said, after the Northwoods League signed a deal with ESPN+ to show games. “We did some work to upgrade the lighting system here and are working to really fill the stands for those games.”

No buyer’s remorse

Overall, Fanning said, his inaugural season with the Kingfish “has gone really well. We’ve had great crowds, and people are having fun here. I’ve been here all season, watching to see where we can improve and, when we see problems, we’ll fix them.”

“We’re hoping to really go over the top, attendance-wise, for these last games this season. It will really be a blast.”