WATCH NOW: KUSD applies exclusive AI technology to detect firearm threats at high schools

“So, basically, if an individual walks up to the school and pulls out a pistol or a rifle, it will, using our cameras, zero in on that firearm and then send out a notification saying that somebody has a firearm,” Christoun said. “It sends out a picture, a location and it does an automatic push (message).”

The software alert via phone app or computer displays a key-frame image highlighting the shooter, the type of weapon detected and the topographical map of a school. A pin drop graphic shows where the weapon was detected based on camera location. The whole process from start to finish takes 3 to 5 seconds.

“So, it basically speeds up having to identify it in person,” he said, and before a shot is ever fired.

“It will detect any firearm (in plain sight). So, if it’s a pistol or if it’s a rifle, it will detect them all,” he said. “So far, it’s been able to pick up everything and it learns constantly.”

When it was first activated and learning, the system detected objects that looked like firearms, such as a broom casting a shadow, or a cell phone held at a certain angle, he said.