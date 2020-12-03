Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse appears at preliminary hearing on homicide charges

Also on Thursday morning, prosecutors filed a motion fighting admission of Rittenhouse’s attorney, John Pierce, to practice in the state, saying “serious questions exist” whether he will follow Wisconsin’s rules of conduct for attorneys. Read more here.

A preliminary hearing is the stage at which a court decides whether enough evidence exists to proceed to trial. The Kenosha County district attorney's office didn't respond to interview requests, and Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards declined an interview ahead of Thursday's hearing.

In a filing this week, Richards asked the court to dismiss two of the six counts against Rittenhouse. He argued that a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 isn’t supported by the law — an argument that the court already rejected once.

Richards also sought the dismissal of a felony count against Rittenhouse for recklessly endangering the public's safety by using a dangerous weapon. Richards said the state offered no proof to substantiate that charge, which was based on witness Richard McGinnis’ account of Rittenhouse firing his gun with McGinnis in the line of fire.