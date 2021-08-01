WATCH NOW: Lake Mary event provides "extreme" fun for area residents facing mental, physical challenges

TWIN LAKES — “H2O Extreme Recess” turned out to be a full day of water fun at Lake Mary.
H2O Adaptive Sports, a charity recreational water sports organization, served as host for the event on Thursday at Lance Park in Twin Lakes. It was the group’s fifth water ski event of the summer for area residents with mental or physical challenges.
“It’s just a wonderful day for kids to be on the lake and enjoy themselves just like everybody else,” said Susan Richey, president of H20 Adaptive Sports, as participants took turns water skiing.
Lori Hunter and Jim Burke, volunteers who were driving one of the three boats taking skiers around the lake, said participants loved going out on the water. Hunter talked about one boy in particular with autism who had been coming for 12 years.
“Most of them have never had an opportunity to ski at all,” Hunter said, “His grandma says this is the only place he feels so confident.”
Stephanie Magallon was enjoying the event with her son, Benjamin, who has ADHD. She said she appreciated the program and the opportunities it offered children with physical or mental disabilities.
“This is amazing what they do for the kids,” Magallon said, “For people like the kids, it might be a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
After his lap around the lake, Benjamin was exhilarated.
“That was awesome,” Benjamin said, out of breath, “It was fast, like so fast. I don’t know how to explain it.”
Dave Lawless, a long-time member and event organizer for H20, said he’d seen parents cry when they saw their kids skiing around the lake.
“For the first time, their children are able to do this stuff,” Lawless said.
Lawless said the special ski equipment and supervision necessary for people with disabilities is cost-prohibitive for many families, all of which is offered for free by H20, as long as they sign up for the event.
Suzanne Cheberenchick said her 22-year-old son Austin has been skiing for at least a decade.
“He just can’t get enough of it,” Cheberenchick said. “It’s a wonderful organization. They go above and beyond; they love the kids.”
Beyond water skiing, the event offered kayaking, a pontoon boat tour, fishing and inflatable water slides. Also participating was Paws 4 Kids 4 Paws, a therapy dog organization that teaches kids with mental or physical disabilities how to properly handle, train and care for dogs.
Tricia Sutton, co-founder of Paws 4 Kids, said she and co-founder Henry Nostrand started the organization a few years ago after seeing the positive influence dogs could have with what Tricia described as “square peg” kids — children like her younger self who struggled, for various reasons, to fit in.
“Kids and dogs naturally interact really well together,” Sutton said.
The Paws 4 Kids had two dogs at their booth for kids to pet and play with, as well as supplies for people to build their own dog toys. Sutton said they also presented a dog kayaking demonstration.