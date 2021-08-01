WATCH NOW: Lake Mary event provides "extreme" fun for area residents facing mental, physical challenges

After his lap around the lake, Benjamin was exhilarated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That was awesome,” Benjamin said, out of breath, “It was fast, like so fast. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Dave Lawless, a long-time member and event organizer for H20, said he’d seen parents cry when they saw their kids skiing around the lake.

“For the first time, their children are able to do this stuff,” Lawless said.

Lawless said the special ski equipment and supervision necessary for people with disabilities is cost-prohibitive for many families, all of which is offered for free by H20, as long as they sign up for the event.

Suzanne Cheberenchick said her 22-year-old son Austin has been skiing for at least a decade.

“He just can’t get enough of it,” Cheberenchick said. “It’s a wonderful organization. They go above and beyond; they love the kids.”

Beyond water skiing, the event offered kayaking, a pontoon boat tour, fishing and inflatable water slides. Also participating was Paws 4 Kids 4 Paws, a therapy dog organization that teaches kids with mental or physical disabilities how to properly handle, train and care for dogs.