WATCH NOW: Lakewood, Randall students Shop with Heroes on Saturday

LAKE GENEVA — The words of endearment uttered by Lakewood and Randall students chosen to Shop with a Hero Saturday melted the hearts of patrons at Walmart in Lake Geneva.

“Oh my gosh, did you just hear that,” patron Riley Winter, 23, who was shopping for a toy for her niece, said. “That is so sweet.”

Winter was referring to a request by Ben Curzon, 5, for help to find a gift for his aunt.

“Let’s pick something for Ashley,” Ben said. “She likes beautiful things.”

Curzon was one of 24 elementary and middle school students nominated at their respective schools to participate in the goodwill event organized by the Twin Lakes Professional Police Association.

“It’s just a great time to get out with these kids and have a good time and enjoy the holiday season with them,” Officer Kevin Saunders, of the Twin Lakes Police Department, said. “It provides a way to meet with the kids outside of a law enforcement or emergency scenario.”

Students were paired with a member of the TLPD, Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue or the Randall Fire Department to shop for Christmas gifts.

Hadley Churchill, 8, found gifts and things to share with two brothers and a sister and had just as much fun helping wrap the presents at a station manned by volunteers as she did shopping for them.

“She was very generous,” Morgan Strom, a dispatcher who helped Hadley shop. “I had to push her to buy presents for herself.”

Hadley said the “Ultimate Science Kit” that includes a gemology activity is for her.

“I love science,” Hadley said, adding she can identify all the gems pictured on the box. “I have a book about them and I’ve read so many books about it in my classroom.”

Each child had $200 to spend thanks to the generosity of local businesses, individuals and members of the Twin Lakes Professional Police Association.

Officer Matt Yusten helped Mason Tarpey, 9, find the items on his list.

“I actually thought I was in trouble even though I didn’t do anything,” Tarpey said of the moment he was called to the office, where he learned he had been chosen to participate this year. “It was a big surprise.”

A similar event sponsored by the Lake Geneva Police Department was also taking place at the store.

“It was so nice to see their smiling faces and watch them pick out toys and gifts for their families,” Audrey Magnuson, of Lyons, said. “They are being so thoughtful. Just warms my heart. Made my day.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0