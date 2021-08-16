WATCH NOW: Lakewood School kicks off first day of 2021-22 school year in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — There were smiles all around and only a few minor mishaps Monday morning as Lakewood School in Twin Lakes kicked off its first day of the 2021-22 school year.

A couple school buses arrived just a bit late and one younger student forgot to get off, but otherwise all went well, district officials said. Everyone in the 3K to 8th grade school seemed to be looking forward to a new, in-person, year of learning.

Four-year-old Avery Yinger, a new 4K student, was one of those who couldn’t wait for school to start. When asked what she wanted to do, it wasn’t very academic, however. She said, she “wants to play.”

“I’m excited for her,” said her mom Katrina Sheran, of Twin Lakes. “She’s been talking about this forever.”

While school is finally back in person, scheduling continues to be flexible and is following COVID-19 protocols, said Administrator Christine Anderson. COVID precautions include mask-wearing for students and teachers when closer than 3 feet.

New this year is a full-day 4K program, a 3K program on Tuesday and Thursdays, plus a virtual school option in partnership with the Kiel School District.

School enrollment is up four to 274 students.