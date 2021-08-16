WATCH NOW: Lakewood School kicks off first day of 2021-22 school year in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — There were smiles all around and only a few minor mishaps Monday morning as Lakewood School in Twin Lakes kicked off its first day of the 2021-22 school year.
A couple school buses arrived just a bit late and one younger student forgot to get off, but otherwise all went well, district officials said. Everyone in the 3K to 8th grade school seemed to be looking forward to a new, in-person, year of learning.
Four-year-old Avery Yinger, a new 4K student, was one of those who couldn’t wait for school to start. When asked what she wanted to do, it wasn’t very academic, however. She said, she “wants to play.”
“I’m excited for her,” said her mom Katrina Sheran, of Twin Lakes. “She’s been talking about this forever.”
While school is finally back in person, scheduling continues to be flexible and is following COVID-19 protocols, said Administrator Christine Anderson. COVID precautions include mask-wearing for students and teachers when closer than 3 feet.
New this year is a full-day 4K program, a 3K program on Tuesday and Thursdays, plus a virtual school option in partnership with the Kiel School District.
School enrollment is up four to 274 students.
“Knowing the needs of students and families may be flexible during this pandemic, we are offering two different learning options to continue working together as active partners,” said Anderson. “Whether learning is in-person or virtual, Lakewood School remains focused on essential learning targets.”
Why an early start?
Lakewood School runs on a balanced calendar. During the school year, the district has interim sessions, which Anderson said provide more learning days for students. Families also have the opportunity to take a vacation during different times of the year instead of just during summer break. The interim sessions include math and literacy sessions to provide support for our students but also incorporate different clubs that offer students a variety of learning experiences, Anderson said.
Staff also are thrilled to be in class, maybe even more than the students.
“I am excited,” said 4K teacher Jennifer Sullivan in her eighth year teaching. She has 23 students in her class. “I feel like this year we’re kind of back to some normalcy after COVID. I’m excited to meet all of my new students. It’s so different than last year.”
Third-year kindergarten teacher Kendra Carlson is also looking forward to a good year of lessons with her class of 13 students.
“I’m so excited, so ready to be back,” she said. “I’m hoping to keep them in person all year and not over a screen. Last year was a mix of on screen and in person. That was hard.”
Shannon Johnson said her 5-year-old son Leonardo has really been looking forward to coming to school. “He has been excited,” she said.
And while he was kind of shy about answering questions, when asked what he looked forward to, he did say quietly that he “wants to do gym.”
Terry Flores of the Kenosha News contributed to this report.