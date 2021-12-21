WATCH NOW: Landmark supper club, remembered by many as The Village Inn, torn down in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — If walls could talk, those of the historic Twin Lakes restaurant remembered by many as The Village Inn could share stories dating back to the Prohibition Era and the days of Al Capone, the origins of the Friday night fish fry and of countless family celebrations.

On Monday and Tuesday, the landmark, constructed in 1906 by Frank Zerfus Sr. and originally called Kricket Inn, came down to make way for a proposed apartment complex. Some lamented the loss of the supper club this week, while others expressed that the shuttered building — an outdated remnant of days gone by — had become an eyesore.

Julie Epping, who owns Julie’s Unique Salon across the street from the venue, where she held her wedding reception, watched as the building heaved its last breath. She recalled going there as a little girl when her mother, Marge Kruzan, worked there as a server.

“When Dom Parisi took it over, it turned into a really fabulous, friendly place,” Epping recalled. “He would go around and cut bread at the tables for people and hang up your coats. It’s sad to see it go.”

While the building had been added onto over the years, the front façade and cupola had remained mostly unchanged.

Extensive history

In the early days, according to the local book “Summer Enchantment – A History of Twin Lakes,” the front door was for men only. The side door was for families. A banquet hall was one of the later additions, and at one time, the space included a barbershop operated by Ed Ward.

From 1914 to 1922, Zerfus leased the building to Carl Rademacher, who later built The Wonder Bar at the opposite end of Main Street, which has a bowling alley in the basement. During its heyday, The Wonder Bar hosted all of the Big Band-era performers, Lawrence Welk and other big-name groups in its expansive ballroom.

Max Schoor was next to lease the building. He purchased it in 1922 and renamed it the Spa. Bud Beyer took over the operation and named it Bud’s Place. Frank Sirena then purchased it in the 1940s and gave it the name Gayety Club.

According to the history book entry, the location was operated by Ignatius Bonkowski in 1951 and Jack Sarna in 1958. In 1961, it was known as Pool’s Village Inn, then in 1964, owner Ed Dicklin shortened the name to The Village Inn. Gerald Neises operated the restaurant in 1970, Bassi Goudanis in 1977 and Christopher Rafter in 1979. Then, in 1980, Dom, Steve and Michael Parisi operated the business, at which time it was referred to as Dom’s Village Inn.

In 1991, Pete Milone operated it as Pasta Pete’s Village Inn, and in 1994 it was sold to Phil and Brian Siudak. Most recently, it was Nikko’s, and lastly, the Driftwood.

Future plans in limbo

The restaurant and an adjacent house were torn down to make room for an apartment complex with dedicated units for seniors. However, the proposal has yet to gain approval from the Twin Lakes Plan Commission, which expressed concerns when the project was introduced in 2019.

Last spring, architect Bill Warman presented a revised plan, which he said took those concerns into consideration. The new plan, which has yet to go back before the Plan Commission, calls for a 37-unit apartment building, with a ground-level retail tenant.

Of the 37 units, the proposal calls for three studio units, three two-bedroom units and three one-bedroom units. Plans for underground parking were removed from the plans to accommodate the required setbacks from the road.

In July 2020, the Plan Commission informed the developers that all village recommendations would need to be met before it could consider the application again.

In February 2021, after the new plans were presented, the village requested a “different approach to materials and entrance articulation that more closely reflect the high-quality design seen in other projects in downtown Twin Lakes, such as the Residences on Main development.”

As of Tuesday, the proposal is not yet on the Plan Commission docket.

