WATCH NOW: Large crowds greet return to Kenosha's outdoor markets Downtown on Saturday

Isn’t it nice when the weather forecasts are wrong?

That was the consensus of both vendors and shoppers alike attending the opening day Saturday at the Kenosha HarborMarket located near the museums Downtown and the Kenosha Public Market a few blocks away at 52nd Street and Sheridan Road.

Where there was a chance for a morning shower, instead it was warm and partly sunny for the opening of the outdoor market season.

“It’s nice and warm, and the rain stayed away,” said Garett Jones, co-owner of the family-run Creator Farms in Bristol, who shared a variety of homemade cookies at the HarborMarket. “It’s been a long winter and it’s good to be back Downtown.”

Shoppers Julia and Karel Suchy of Somers felt the same as they searched for some breakfast foods and whatever else they came across.

“It’s beautiful,” said Julia. “It’s fun to see, it’s all different things they’re selling and it’s nice to see people enjoy themselves.”

Plenty on display at HarborMarket

And there was plenty to enjoy, from farm grown vegetables and fresh-cut flowers, to delightful snacks, home-baked goods, tasty treats, sandwiches and more among the 110 booths. Plus there were home décor and some clothing goods items along with artistic works.

Christine Rieker of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., was one of those who liked just seeing what was there and being out and about with her Labrador Retriever, Parker.

“I am excited because last year we still had masks and it was a little hard,” she said. “Everybody was a little intimidated. It’s good to be out and around. I always look for fresh fruits and vegetables.”

The enthusiasm of the shoppers is what keeps the vendors happy and coming back, too, and has made the HarborMarket continue to be a success in its 20th year.

“It’s an experience,” said Andrea Forgianni, HarborMarket executive director. “It’s a place to spend the day. We have some amazing food vendors and a lot of new ones this year.”

It was an enjoyable experience for return vendor Nutman Co. of Hubertus, Wis., which was back selling a sampling of some of their 200-plus varieties of flavored nuts and sesame sticks. “It’s a beautiful spot and we do great sales here,” said Penny Fichtner, manager.

Public Market has good turnout

The Kenosha Public Market, just down the road, also had a good turnout. Now in its third year, organizer Laura Belsky said they keep growing, with 87 vendors this weekend and many opting to be there every week.

“It’s just great,” she said. “It gets people out and gets them shopping local.”

This was the second year for Kenoshan Marmeen Salem to share her homemade Middle Eastern delicacies like the sweet and flaky cream cheese pastries at her Zaytuna’s Kitchen booth. “I love the environment,” sad Salem, who’s also shared her food at Kenosha Museum events. “I love the outdoors. I always see new people.”

Beside hometown vendors, there were others like Roedger Bros. Michigan-grown blueberries, to fresh plants and hydroponic vegetables from Ramshackle Farm of Harvard, Ill., or bundles of fresh asparagus and tulip bouquets from Chu Lee of Madison.

Or there were the state-fair winning homemade pies made from his mother’s and grandmother’s recipes by Michael Wollner, who started bake share baking of Lake Villa, Ill. during the pandemic.

There were plenty of food choices, which made it a good place to stop for lunch as Kenoshans Crystal Garcia and Katherine Marshall did.

“She told me about it,” Garcia said of her friend’s recommendation. “It looks really nice here. I like it.”

The first-time visitor gave the tacos at Mijo’s Authentic Mexican Food a thumbs-up. Make that a double thumbs-up from Marshall, too, who had a quesadilla.

