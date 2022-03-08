WATCH NOW: Late Kenosha police officer remembered for kindness, courage and commitment to community

A retired Kenosha police officer was remembered by family and friends for his kindness, generosity, courage and commitment to his community.

Jeffrey James O’Connor, 64, of Kenosha was honored during a celebration of his life Monday at the Kenosha Public Museum.

O’Connor was discovered Jan. 22 in Pleasant Prairie in a wooded area on private land used for hunting. It had been less than a week after his wife had reported him missing. The Pleasant Prairie Police department, which is responsible for the investigation into his death, ruled out foul play.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, a private funeral service was held in the days after his death and no visitation was scheduled. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Payne-O’Connor, his daughter, Kaitlyn Kay and sister, Kathie O’Connor, all of Kenosha.

At the museum, a steady stream of co-workers, neighbors and friends visited with O’Connor’s sister for about three hours Monday afternoon.

Always smiling

Before the service, among those who attended the O’Connor’s memorial was retired Kenosha Police Chief Dan Wade, under whom O’Connor had served.

“He was not only one of the best people I had the pleasure of meeting and working with, he was one of the better cops to serve,” said Wade. “Seemed he always had a smile on his face and he was just one super guy. He was the kind of guy that if you needed something done, he’d do it no questions asked. That’s the type of person he was. It’s quite a loss to humanity.”

O’Connor had patrolled neighborhoods on Kenosha’s south side, where he could be seen in his squad at schools. Dick Stader of Kenosha would go bowling with O’Connor in what he described as a “police league.” But he was also the officer who patrolled his neighborhood and they grew to know each other well, Stader said

Beloved in community

Kathie O’Connor said her brother was beloved in the community.

“Everybody who has been through here, whether it’s been a friend, a person he’s known from church, from school, from any walk of life, everyone has been just so overwhelmed at how kind and generous and helpful and just a very, very loving human being he was,” she said.

O’Connor not only served the community as a police officer for 30 years before retiring in 2015, he later became a security guard at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, where he was employed until his death.

O’Connor was good at his job, but even better as a person, according to those who knew him. As a police officer, he liked engaging with families and kids.

While he put away those who broke the law, he also had the respect, if not, admiration of those he had arrested, according to his sister.During the prayer service, others recalled fond memories with O’Connor.

Childhood friend Dawn Hermann called O’Connor her “partner in crime” and as kids they spent their time bike riding, sledding and ice skating.

Anytime they ran into each other, Hermann said the conversations were lengthy.

“We stood in Menards for an hour and a half just sharing (memories) back and forth,” she said. “That love will never leave. He will always be my friend. I know that he was a friend to everybody he met. And his light willcontinue as long as we remember to share.”

Brian Hauser, a friend of O’Connor the past 15 years, said he came to know him best in service ministry at First Christian Church.

“When I remember Jeff, I will always remember how willing and eager he was to serve his fellow man,” he said.

Abut that ticket

Ron Butts, a friend who attended Bible study with O’Connor and his family and joined them at sporting events, said theirs was a friendship that almost didn’t continue. One day, Butts had parked illegally in a school zone and it was none other than O’Connor ticketing vehicles.

“When my children were in elementary school at Jane Vernon, I took them to school one morning and I parked where I wasn’t supposed to park,” Butts said, drawing laughter from the three dozen people who had attended the service. “What do you think Jeff did? I came back to my car and there was a ticket on my car. And I never let him forget that because it was almost the ‘deal-breaker’ in our relationship.”

O’Connor loved being a police officer, Butts said.

“He loved the work that he did and he enjoyed it immensely,” he said.

Butts said he misses his friend.Kindness, accountability

Kristine Fonk, a retired Kenosha Police captain under whom O’Connor served, remembered how they both came up together in the force in the mid 1980s. O’Connor was short in stature, “youthful looking” and appeared timid and she said she wondered how he’d fare through the probationary period.

“Jeff got the nickname Pee Wee and became part of the police culture,” she said. “I know he liked it because he put it on his license plate and it was on there for years.”

Fonk said she and many supervisors who have commented over the years “wished they had 10 Jeff O’Connors” as he exuded calm in speaking with people with his ever-patient demeanor.“He maintained his integrity and good character while he held the public trust,” she said. “He was courageous and accountable for his actions. He was ethical in upholding the values of our community.”

Fonk said the police department will take part in dedicating a tree to plant along with plaque to be laid in a spot along Kennedy Drive in his memory later this spring. She thanked fellow officers for their generosity in offering to remember O’Connor in such a way.

“None of us can really possibly know what Jeff was thinking or feeling in those last moments of his life,” Fonk said. “But it is my hope he felt loved.”

