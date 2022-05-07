WATCH NOW: Leaders of Kenosha nonprofit launches community bail fund to help people of color in need

A Kenosha-based non-profit organization has launched a community bail fund for minorities unable to afford bail., unveiling the program at a gathering Friday evening.
The Kenosha Community Bail Fund was recently established as a revolving fund that will post bail for people of color who are indigent and cannot afford cash bail.
On Friday, the fund officially opened and Black and brown people in need of such assistance can apply for assistance online. The form takes about 10 minutes to complete, according to the organization, and can be filled out by a person in custody's friends and family.
Leaders of Kenosha Executive Director Tanya McLean said the organization's goal is to help keep families and communities together while continuing to advocate for the end of cash bail in Kenosha County.
McLean and her team spoke about their goals in front of supporters at the Kenosha County Courthouse Friday evening.
McLean said each individual application will be looked at on a case-by-case basis and the program is not designed to free violent criminals or abusers. She said the fund is more focused on people accused of low-level crimes.
The fund will pay bail at "the earliest possible moment" for Black and brown people who request such assistance and are approved by the organization. McLean and her team said they hope to post bail ideally before their clients are transferred from their holding cells to the jail.
Keep families together
McLean said inability to pay bail forces some people to plead guilty to get out of jail, even if they are innocent. McLean said even a short time in jail makes people more likely to lose their jobs and housing and be separated from their children.
"No matter who you are or where you come from, we all want our families to be healthy and whole and for our rights to be respected," McLean said. "Wisconsinites know that safety and justice should be for all of us -- no exceptions. ... There are so many people in the pre-trial facility that have small bonds, bails and they've lost their jobs, their homes, their families, their children. This is going to be very, very beneficial to Black and brown people in the community of Kenosha."
Erica Ness, the organization's director of community engagement and operations, expressed similar sentiments.
"We believe that people should be fairly under the law and by the police and in our community. I think most Americans believe that people should be treated fairly under our laws, but clearly that is not the case right now," Ness said. Ness said people who can't afford bail become "trapped" in the system.
"People across Kenosha are coming out in record numbers to show up for one other, just as we have throughout this pandemic and all of 2020," McLean said.
If area residents raise concerns about the fund, McLean said, "I would ask them why?"
"Black people and white people commit the same crimes, but the scales are not the same. We're just trying to level the playing field," McLean said. "Everyone has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, which means they have the right to secure a defense and do that from the safety of their home without losing their job, their children, their livelihood. I would just ask the question, 'Well, why are you against it?,"
McLean said the local fund was inspired by similar programs in Chicago and Milwaukee and has begun reaching out to public defenders. McLean said the organization also received permission to display signage in the jail.
"This is not political," she added. "This is about getting people out of the pretrial facility and home with their families."
