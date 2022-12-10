Lee Mechanical’s fourth annual “Fill-the-Truck” food drive kicked off strong Saturday, as donations poured in, filling nearly two pallet boxes with food within an hour.

Event organizer Julie Kunath, service manager at Lee Mechanical, at 2915 60th St., said all donations will go to the Shalom Center on Monday.

Kunath said their goal is to beat last year’s donations, which totaled 2,600 lbs of food, filling about six pallet boxes, and $1,000.

Beyond donations of canned and boxed foods, the drive accepted household items, such as diapers, cleaning supplies, hygiene items and more.

As employees and community members came by to drop off donations, kids could sit with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and one of his elf assistants, played by Kunath’s relatives, who handed out small gift bags.

Now in its fourth year, the Lee Mechanical food drive, which continued through the pandemic, first began when Kunath approached her boss with the idea. Kunath, who regularly tries to help at the Shalom Center, said she felt their company could do some good during the busy season.

“So I went to Bob Lee and asked him what his thoughts were, if we’d ever done a food drive in the past,” Kunath said. “And he said, ‘No, but that’s a great idea, so let’s go with it.’”

Kunath admitted that the first year was “chaotic,” as they tried to get their footing. Despite the difficulties, including getting rained out, they managed to raise over 2,000 lbs in donations, an amount that has continued to climb each year.

“We’ve learned since then,” Kunuth said, laughing. “We’ve streamlined things every year.”

Kevin Rook, a volunteer with the event since its inception and a plumber with Lee Mechanical, said the food drive continued through the pandemic, and would be held “rain or shine,” because of the importance of supporting the less fortunate.

“You see the need everywhere,” Rook said.

Lee said the drive helps Kenosha families have a better holiday.

“This year, at this special time, we wanted to do something a little extra to make sure Kenosha families who might be going through a tough time have what they need to enjoy the holidays,” Lee said. “Every family should be able to enjoy a holiday meal and bring smiles to their children.

