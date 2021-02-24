WATCH NOW: Let it snow, man! Brookside Care Center hosts snowman contest

In the meadow, we can build a snowman ...
It was a courtyard, not a meadow, and there was a varied collection of "snow people," but the sentiment remains the same.
While snow was rapidly melting Tuesday afternoon, teams of builders were busy molding snow characters outside Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road.
Teams were made up of employees of the county-run nursing facility — kitchen staff, nursing staff, the business office, physical therapists and the life enrichment staff — and family members who got roped into participating.
The snowman contest was the brain child of Bonnie Impola, Brookside's life enrichment coordinator.
"It's been a rough year with COVID and everything, so we wanted something fun for the employees to do," she said. "It's a friendly competition for the employees and their kids." (Well, maybe not too friendly; there is a pizza going to the winning team.)
An added bonus of what Impola bills as The First Annual Snowman Competition?
"It's just nice to get outside and do something," she said.
Meet the teams
The kitchen staff was making — what else? — a kitchen-themed snowman.
"Our snowman will have an apron, a chef's hat and penguins," said Hailey Tilander, hastening to add that those penguins were not in the scene as dinner but as companions.
Tilander's nephew, Gunther Lee Garrison, 5, is a penguin fan and had brought along a penguin snow mold for the project.
Also assisting was Haczell Rubio, 12, the daughter of one of the kitchen staffers.
Nearby in the grouping of about 10 snow people, a team of three was busy building the physical therapy snowman, who uses a walker. Next to that snowman is Impola's creation, a snow girl sporting a bright pink scarf, pigtails and brilliant blue ornaments for eyes.
Also in the courtyard: A snowman sliding down the side of a huge mound of snow — he doubles as a reminder to be careful when walking on slippery surfaces — and a snow family built by the business office staff. Those snow people sport accessories like a Packers scarf and ornamental grasses for arms.
The Life Enrichment team — Lana Krueske, Ashley Sanchez, Valerie Powell and Amy Ginter — created an upside-down snowman, complete with a plaid scarf, a carrot nose and buttons for eyes.
"I call him 'Willie the Cartwheeling Snowman,'" Sanchez said, laughing. "We're the 'fun girls' here at Brookside — we do Bingo and other activities — so we wanted a fun snowman."
What's more fun than an upside-down snowman? Building two more. The Life Enrichment team also crafted an Irish snowman for St. Patrick's Day and a more traditional snowman, complete with a black top hat. He was, unfortunately, already starting to melt now that the weather has warmed up considerably.
"We had a lot of fun with this project," Krueske said.
When asked where they got the buttons and carrot nose, team members said Ginter carries those items in her car — just in case a snowman building contest breaks out somewhere.
And the winner is:
Brookside and Willowbrook residents voted for their favorite snow person Wednesday, with the rehab group — who created the snowman sliding down the hill — crowned the winner. Team members are Nicole Nieves, Pattie Kirkorian, Jessica Jackl and Nick Postma. It was a hard-fought battle, with 46 votes cast. Enjoy that pizza, folks!