WATCH NOW: Let it snow, man! Brookside Care Center hosts snowman contest

In the meadow, we can build a snowman ...

It was a courtyard, not a meadow, and there was a varied collection of "snow people," but the sentiment remains the same.

While snow was rapidly melting Tuesday afternoon, teams of builders were busy molding snow characters outside Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road.

Teams were made up of employees of the county-run nursing facility — kitchen staff, nursing staff, the business office, physical therapists and the life enrichment staff — and family members who got roped into participating.

The snowman contest was the brain child of Bonnie Impola, Brookside's life enrichment coordinator.

"It's been a rough year with COVID and everything, so we wanted something fun for the employees to do," she said. "It's a friendly competition for the employees and their kids." (Well, maybe not too friendly; there is a pizza going to the winning team.)

An added bonus of what Impola bills as The First Annual Snowman Competition?

"It's just nice to get outside and do something," she said.

Meet the teams