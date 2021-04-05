WATCH NOW: Lightning detection systems activated for season at five Kenosha parks

Lightning detectors are now operating for the season at five parks, City of Kenosha officials announced Monday.

Anderson, Petzke Park (Dream Playground), Kenosha Sports Complex, Nash and the Municipal Golf Course at Washington Park each have detection systems, in which an alert will sound and flash when conditions are right for lightning strikes within a 2.5 mile radius of the detector, according to city parks officials.

The first alert consists of a 15-second horn blast and at the same time, an orange strobe on the top will also begin to flash. Once conditions become safe, the strobe will turn off and a series of five-second horn bursts will sound to give an all clear.

The detectors operate through the end of October. The detector at the Municipal Golf Course operates from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Detectors at the other three locations operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The detectors are meant to warn of the possibility of lightning in the area for those using park facilities and are not severe weather warning devices for the surrounding area.

