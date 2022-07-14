WATCH NOW: Lincoln Park Live 2022 kicks off with Rhythm and Blues

Lincoln Park Live! Music Series kicked off Wednesday evening with a concert, featuring Chicago-based R&B band NuBlu.

Approximately 100 people gathered at the Lincoln Park flower garden for the concert, which started at 6 p.m. Food vendors Rockito’s and Fry Daddy’s served up fresh tacos and fried goods for concert goers. Lincoln Park Live staff sold beer, wine and other beverages.

Lynell Cunningham said she looks forward to LPL every year.

“I love it. Everybody comes together,” Cunningham said. “This is something that is like a tradition.”

The free event is hosted by the Mahone Fund and the City of Kenosha. The Mahone Fund provides youth with educational opportunities, as well as supports healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color. Many of the concert volunteers were Mahone Fund scholarship recipients, Mahone Fund Chair Tim Mahone said.

The concert “is a chance to have our Mahone Scholarship recipients here volunteering. It’s a good opportunity for people who support us to see that our students are volunteering in the community and giving back to the very organization that supported (them),” Mahone said.

The event brings the neighborhood together, Mahone explained, as well as people from outside of the neighborhood who may not usually come to the area. District 12 Alderwoman Ruth Dyson, who was in attendance Wednesday, said LPL shows people the friendliness of the area.

“I think there were some people that were afraid to come to this neighborhood, (but) they’re here and now they’re able to see that it’s not as dangerous as they think it is, it’s okay to be out here. It’s a family fun event,” Dyson said.

Dyson said she was also glad she came to the event because she got to see a lot of people she hadn’t seen in a while.

Seeing old friends was a common theme at LPL, with many attendees saying the concert gave them a chance to catch up with people they hadn’t seen in a long time. Anthony Davis, president of the Kenosha branch of the NAACP, said he always sees people he knew growing up when he attends LPL.

“It’s always good for me to come back because this is where I grew up,” Davis said, reminiscing on the time he spent in the neighborhood and at Lincoln Park when he was a child.

Similarly, concert attendee Jim Hawkins said he grew up around Lincoln Park and has a lot of love for the area.

“We’ve been coming since it began and it’s always been a real pleasant experience. Everybody has a great time,” Hawkins said. “It’s a good side of Kenosha.”

The series returns July 27 with Caribbean music from the Tropics Reggae Band. More information on the concert series is available at https://www.mahonefund.org/lpl/.