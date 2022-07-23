 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Little Leaguers of Kenosha Inc. hosts District Championships in Kenosha

Little Leaguers of Kenosha Inc. opened the 9-11 year old state tournament for District 6 at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex in Kenosha on Saturday.

State qualifying teams from the district are competing for the state title in a tournament scheduled through July 29.

During Saturday’s opening ceremonies, Brianna Santelli performed the National Anthem.

Carthage College baseball coach and former Little Leaguers of Kenosha player Augie Schmidt threw out the first pitch in the complex at 4200 39th Ave.

Following games Saturday, team members were invited to attend the Kenosha Kingfish game at Simmons Field in Kenosha. Players and coaches were given free admission.

Guttormsen Recreation Center in Kenosha also is giving two free games of bowling to all team members.

Games were scheduled to continue at 1 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting. After Sunday’s games, a picnic and home run derby are scheduled.

