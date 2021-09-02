WATCH NOW: Live, outdoor music at the lakefront

The outdoor concert season is still going strong, with another Lakeside Lounge and three rescheduled programs:

The new Lakeside Lounge is back this evening (Sept. 2), on the east side of the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. From 5 to 9 p.m., food and drinks will be available for purchase and either live or recorded music will be played. For more information, go to www.andersonartscenter.com.

Vinyl Remix performs 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 7) as part of the “Tuesdays at the Shell” concert series at the Pennoyer Park bandshell, 3601 Seventh Ave. The band is made up of Frank Parise on guitar and vocals, Tom Belotti on bass and vocals, Scott Christman on drums and vocals, Dave Belotti on guitar and vocals and Joey Belotti on keyboard and vocals. The group was originally scheduled to perform on Aug. 24.

On Wednesday (Sept. 8), the Terry James Band will perform at 6 p.m. as part of the Lincoln Park Live series at the Lincoln Park Flower Gardens, 6900 18th Ave. Christopher’s Project — the Motown Review will perform at 7:30 p.m. The groups had been scheduled for Aug. 11, until severe storms forced a cancellation. Admission is free.