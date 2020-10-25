WATCH NOW: Liz Snyder's Get your spook on with these fun Halloween displays

This is a Halloween like no other.
In addition to dodging the undead in area haunted houses, we’re also social distancing from the smiling neighbor kid in an adorable pumpkin costume.
One way to celebrate without getting too close to anyone outside our household is by decorating our homes.
In that regard, local residents are doing their best to keep the creepy, fun spirit of the holiday alive and well (or as “alive and well” as a zombie can be!).
Here are some gleefully over-the-top outdoor decorations to enjoy:
Lisa Retzlaff told us: “My husband does a great job each year decorating our house and yard for Halloween. Check us out at 5717 First Place, on the far northside of Kenosha County.” (To get there, take Fourth Place on the west side of Highway 31. You’ll find a front yard with ghouls and tombstones ... and some cornstalks and pumpkins, too.)
Go after dark to find a fun Halloween show, complete with lights and music, in the front yard of a home on Seventh Avenue, just south of 65th Street. (Tune in 89.3 FM to hear the music on your car radio.)
Another reader alerted us to “a really cool creepy house” in the 7800 block of Pershing Boulevard. It is creepy, indeed! Look out for the ghostly figure in the upstairs window!
You’ll want to go before dark to check out the terrifying circus-themed front yard at 1921 81st St. As a reader told us: “My neighbors, Kevin and Tracy Niell, decorate every holiday with their skeletons. Especially Halloween. It’s awesome. People stop and take pictures.” You’ll find creepy clowns (is there any other kind?) along with a skeleton bobbing for eyeballs!
The front yard at 9107 62nd Place is a pirate wonderland, complete with skeleton sailors and music.
That pirate yard is on the other side of the block from Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch, which will feature about 150 jack-o’-lanterns at 9210 63rd St. The expertly carved pumpkins will go on display at dusk on Oct. 30, running through Nov. 2. Dr. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving.
After the holiday, the pumpkins are taken to a farm “where the cows and horses love to eat them,” Peterson said. (Don’t stop by his house looking for an elaborate Christmas display, however. “We’re so exhausted by the end of this project, all I do is string up a few lights for Christmas,” Peterson said.) Donations are being collected to benefit the Kindred Kitties, this year’s beneficiary. There’s also a glass pumpkin auction on the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page. Bidding is until midnight on Halloween.
While you’re looking at the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch handiwork, make sure to check out the other two homes on 63rd Street and 93rd Avenue. You’ll find displays and lights and a “Jaws”-themed front yard.
In the White Caps subdivision, look for a spooky graveyard at 9501 73rd St. Nearby is a brightly lighted house, on the corner of 71st Street and 96th Avenue, where an inflatable jack-o’-lantern features a carousel of ghosts. Also in White Caps, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 94th Avenue and 71st Street.
A reader told us he has “a spooky yard” at 7019 61st Ave. No joke! This display is super creepy (and very well done) with a talking pumpkin ghoul, a massive skeleton and a ghostly figure who appears in an upstairs window. Ironically, the house is just around the corner from Christmas Lane.
Anna Hudson and her husband have been lighting up the street at 5609 40th Ave. for more than a decade, she said. “Our neighbor across the street also decorates. The majority of the dummies are homemade, except for the masks.” If you visit this house during trick-or-treating, watch out!
“During trick-or-treat, my husband dresses up like one if the dummies and freaks people out,” she added. “They don’t know which one is ‘alive.’” She’s right; her front yard is super creepy.
On the northside of Kenosha, Randy Barnes has decked out his front yard at 3517 16th Ave. as usual with creepy lighting and spooky figures. (He does a lights-and-music show each Christmas, too.)
Also in this area, head east of 22nd Avenue on 35th Place to find three houses decked out with lights and other fun stuff.
Near UW-Parkside, the Weathersby family at 1416 40th Ave. — whose house is always brightly decorated — welcomes trick-or-treaters with lights and inflatables. (And, yes, you should check out their home at Christmastime, too.) Look for more decorations a few houses north of here, across the street. In this area, don’t miss the front yard filled with cute inflatable characters on 39th Avenue just north of 15th Street.
You need to swing by the decorated yard at 4037 Seventh Ave. before it gets dark. Each year, a merry band of skeletons hangs out in the yard. The skeletons, which aren’t lighted, are topical as always. This year, there’s a COVID-19 theme complete with Dr. Fauci and sanitizing wipes, and one skeleton shows off the new city of Kenosha trash containers. Good to know skeletons keep up with the latest regulations!
If you see a freaky Halloween house (or you created one), send the information to Liz Snyder: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. Thanks ... and happy spooking!
