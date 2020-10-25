WATCH NOW: Liz Snyder's Get your spook on with these fun Halloween displays

This is a Halloween like no other.

In addition to dodging the undead in area haunted houses, we’re also social distancing from the smiling neighbor kid in an adorable pumpkin costume.

One way to celebrate without getting too close to anyone outside our household is by decorating our homes.

In that regard, local residents are doing their best to keep the creepy, fun spirit of the holiday alive and well (or as “alive and well” as a zombie can be!).

Here are some gleefully over-the-top outdoor decorations to enjoy:

Lisa Retzlaff told us: “My husband does a great job each year decorating our house and yard for Halloween. Check us out at 5717 First Place, on the far northside of Kenosha County.” (To get there, take Fourth Place on the west side of Highway 31. You’ll find a front yard with ghouls and tombstones ... and some cornstalks and pumpkins, too.)

Go after dark to find a fun Halloween show, complete with lights and music, in the front yard of a home on Seventh Avenue, just south of 65th Street. (Tune in 89.3 FM to hear the music on your car radio.)